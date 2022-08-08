Read full article on original website
5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six
Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
5-Star DT James Smith down to six schools
James Smith announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. The five-star recruit narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Smith attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama. He is considered one of the nation’s top interior defensive lineman prospects. Alabama offered...
Alabama receiver Ja’Corey Brooks to step up more in JoJo Earle’s absence
Injuries are never fun for Alabama football, especially in preseason camp. JoJo Earle, a sophomore from Aledo, Texas, suffered a foot fracture in practice. According to Nick Saban, the talented receiver will miss 6-8 weeks and could return in October. Earle was having a good camp as a receiver and return specialist before the injury. The Crimson Tide has to find someone to replace him on kickoff returns, but the team has depth at the receiver position. Jermaine Burton has been the most consistent player, but the Tide has a second-year receiver who is ready to step up more. Ja’Corey Brooks, a South Florida native, enters his sophomore campaign with confidence.
BREAKING: 4-Star OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Miles McVay announced his commitment to Alabama football Thursday. McVay, who attends East St. Louis High School in Illinois, is Alabama’s 19th 2023 verbal commit, and he is the Crimson Tide’s fourth offensive lineman pledge. He chose Alabama over Michigan State, Oregon and others. The four-star recruit earned...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 25 DL Tim Smith
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Alabama commits react to Miles McVay committing to the Crimson Tide
Multiple Alabama commits shared their excitement via social media when Miles McVay announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide Thursday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for...
WATCH: What Miles McVay commitment means for Alabama
Miles McVay announced his commitment to Alabama football Thursday, giving the Crimson Tide another massive offensive linemen. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what his commitment means for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed above.
WATCH: Footage from Alabama football eighth practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced on the Thomas-Drew practice fields Friday for its eight practice of fall camp. Footage from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice can be streamed below.
Nick Saban highlights Chris Braswell as next impactful Alabama outside linebacker
Alabama football signed four talented edge rushers in its 2020 recruiting class. One has become a superstar in college football (Will Anderson Jr.), one transferred to a different school (Drew Sanders), one is still pushing for an opportunity (Quandarrius Robinson), and one is ready to break out this season. Chris...
WATCH: Updating Alabama football’s push for top defensive line recruits
Alabama football is making a push for several highly-rated defensive line recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an update on the Crimson Tide’s push for some of their top defensive line targets on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
4-Star OL Miles McVay set to announce commitment
Miles McVay is set to announce his commitment decision Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. McVay is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He will choose between Alabama, Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Illinois product had a very busy summer. He officially...
Alabama OL target Raymond Pulido schedules commitment date
Alabama football’s 2023 offensive lineman target, Raymond Pulido is scheduled to announce commitment Saturday, according to his father Robert Pulido. Pulido attends Apple Valley High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting outlets. He currently has Alabama, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Louisville in his top five. The California prospect visited Alabama in June and returned to UA for an unofficial visit in July.
Photo Gallery from Alabama football sixth practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced in shoulder pads and shorts during its sixth practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
