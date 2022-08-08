Injuries are never fun for Alabama football, especially in preseason camp. JoJo Earle, a sophomore from Aledo, Texas, suffered a foot fracture in practice. According to Nick Saban, the talented receiver will miss 6-8 weeks and could return in October. Earle was having a good camp as a receiver and return specialist before the injury. The Crimson Tide has to find someone to replace him on kickoff returns, but the team has depth at the receiver position. Jermaine Burton has been the most consistent player, but the Tide has a second-year receiver who is ready to step up more. Ja’Corey Brooks, a South Florida native, enters his sophomore campaign with confidence.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO