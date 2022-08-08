ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL training camp 2022: Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins from PUP list, ACL tear that sidelined him in 2021

By Jason Owens
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaNzF_0h9Ovwlj00
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 28: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins vowed to be ready for Week 1. So far, so good.

The Baltimore Ravens activated the running back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday after he passed his physical from a torn ACL. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining the injury last August.

Dobbins refuted a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in July stating that he "was no sure thing to make Week 1" and could be sidelined for multiple weeks to start the season. Dobbins tweeted in response to the report that he "damn sure" will be ready for the Ravens' season opener.

Per the Ravens, Dobbins will be eased into action at practice, starting with individual drills.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Thompson throws for 218 yards, Dolphins hold off Bucs 26-24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami third-stringer Skylar Thompson threw for 218 yards and one touchdown to help the Dolphins open the preseason with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder that put the Dolphins ahead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. Kyle Trask drove the Bucs into position to potentially win the game, but Jose Borregales’ 49-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and bounced away as time expired. With Tom Brady taking what Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles described as a pre-planned break from training camp for personal reasons, Trask and No. 2 quarterback Blaine Gabbert shared playing time against the Dolphins.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy