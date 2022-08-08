Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga

Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face. Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO