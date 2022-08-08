Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga

Read full article on original website
Napa Valley’s Crimson Wine Group reports Q2 sales increase
Crimson Wine Group of Napa on Wednesday reported second-quarter net sales for the last quarter at $18 million, which was a 3.5% increase from the same three-month period in 2021, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crimson, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa...
Sebastopol’s Willow Creek Wealth Management hires new adviser
Eric Keating, CFP, has been hired as a wealth adviser by Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management. “Our firm has seen incredible growth in the last two years and adding a new wealth advisor to our team greatly expands our capacity to provide exceptional service to new and established clients,” said President and CEO Tim Admire, in the announcement.
Napa Valley wine grape farmers set to get part of $2 million in climate education funding
Napa Valley Grapegrowers are set to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency to educate growers and producers on farm risk management and “climate smart” farm practices. The trade group is among 16 organizations sharing the $2.2 million pool of funds for...
Napa entrepreneur hopes Seismocon quake device will help homeowners in the next ‘big one’
When Mike Sjoblom raced out of his Napa home on an early summer Sunday morning in 2014, the businessman hesitated to go back inside. “My house went back and forth for 20 seconds,” he said, recalling the 6.0 magnitude Napa earthquake that killed one person, injured more than 200 and caused $1 billion in damage.
Napa medical billing, receivables software maker SyMed acquired by Cosentus
SyMed Corporation, a health care billing software company headquartered in Napa, has been acquired by Cosentus Business Services, a global business services company with locations in Northern California. Terms of the acquisition, quietly announced in April, were not disclosed. But the announcement by a broker of the deal said that...
Panel marks progress in Wine Country farmworker safety discussion
When Anayeli Guzman, an Indigenous farmworker from Sonoma County, began organizing with the labor group North Bay Jobs with Justice in support of five farmworker safety and wage demands, she said her hope for significant change wasn’t high. The campaign, which started last year, came out of interviews the...
Santa Rosa freezes applications for new unhosted vacation rentals, caps number citywide
Some Santa Rosa vacation rental owners planning to expand their business or register with the city will have to wait until next year to begin operating under new emergency rules approved Tuesday. In a 5-2 vote, the Santa Rosa City Council supported limiting the number of short-term rentals where the...
Napa, Solano among California transit agencies getting $236 million for zero-emission bus transition
Fairfield and the Napa Valley transit agency are among 17 local governments and transit agencies in California to receive part of over $236 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to aid the transition to zero-emission buses. About $12 million goes to Fairfield’s FAST Bus Fleet Electrification Project,...
Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog
Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face. Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.
Workers at Providence Northern California say new payroll system has led to thousands of dollars in lost wages
Health care workers at several Providence hospitals in Northern California, including four North Bay hospitals, blasted the company for systemwide payroll snafus that they say are costing employees thousands of dollars in lost wages. During a Zoom news conference Tuesday morning, employees said the errors in Providence’s new payroll system...
