Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Popculture
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
natureworldnews.com
A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?
A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China
Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
U.K.・
Comments / 2