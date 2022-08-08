ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six

Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DT James Smith down to six schools

James Smith announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. The five-star recruit narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Smith attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama. He is considered one of the nation’s top interior defensive lineman prospects. Alabama offered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL target Raymond Pulido schedules commitment date

Alabama football’s 2023 offensive lineman target, Raymond Pulido is scheduled to announce commitment Saturday, according to his father Robert Pulido. Pulido attends Apple Valley High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting outlets. He currently has Alabama, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Louisville in his top five. The California prospect visited Alabama in June and returned to UA for an unofficial visit in July.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star OL Miles McVay set to announce commitment

Miles McVay is set to announce his commitment decision Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. McVay is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He will choose between Alabama, Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Illinois product had a very busy summer. He officially...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen, newcomers the fight song

Nick Saban is getting the freshmen and transfers into the Alabama football culture. As we are in preseason camp, he is teaching players the “Yea Alabama!” fight song. After Wednesday’s practice, Saban had the Million Dollar Band lead the 2022 recruiting class in singing the song. The freshmen and transfers featured in the video per Alabama football’s Twitter included Jaheim Oatis, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jihaad Campbell, Emmanuel Henderson, and Kobe Prentice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
mytrpaper.com

Team with local ties finishes second in nation

Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Bham Now

5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area

Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

