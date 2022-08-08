Read full article on original website
5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six
Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
5-Star DT James Smith down to six schools
James Smith announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. The five-star recruit narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Smith attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama. He is considered one of the nation’s top interior defensive lineman prospects. Alabama offered...
Alabama football loses wide receiver for up to 2 months with injury
The Alabama football team will be without JoJo Earle for the better part of two months now. The Alabama football team’s receiving corps took a hit with JoJo Earle sustaining a Jones fracture. Nick Saban said Earle will be out six-to-eight weeks with this injury. With Alabama losing so...
Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested
Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0. Following news of ...
Alabama OL target Raymond Pulido schedules commitment date
Alabama football’s 2023 offensive lineman target, Raymond Pulido is scheduled to announce commitment Saturday, according to his father Robert Pulido. Pulido attends Apple Valley High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting outlets. He currently has Alabama, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Louisville in his top five. The California prospect visited Alabama in June and returned to UA for an unofficial visit in July.
4-Star OL Miles McVay set to announce commitment
Miles McVay is set to announce his commitment decision Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. McVay is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He will choose between Alabama, Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Illinois product had a very busy summer. He officially...
WATCH: Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen, newcomers the fight song
Nick Saban is getting the freshmen and transfers into the Alabama football culture. As we are in preseason camp, he is teaching players the “Yea Alabama!” fight song. After Wednesday’s practice, Saban had the Million Dollar Band lead the 2022 recruiting class in singing the song. The freshmen and transfers featured in the video per Alabama football’s Twitter included Jaheim Oatis, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jihaad Campbell, Emmanuel Henderson, and Kobe Prentice.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Former Alabama Gymnastics Coach Named Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions For Tuscaloosa Based Company
In May, Alabama gymnastics legend Dana Duckworth decided to step down from her role in the program as head coach. Duckworth was involved with Crimson Tide gymnastics as a competitor, volunteer, assistant coach and even head coach but decided after 27 years it was time to move into something different.
Team with local ties finishes second in nation
Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
