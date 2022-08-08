Read full article on original website
Miss April
4d ago
There simply is not enough "affordable" housing. The homeless population continues to increase at an alarming rate. Some landlords are increasing rental prices in an attempt to make back the money lost during COVID. I have a few friends who are fortunate to have received their housing vouchers after spending 2-3 years living in a city shelter. Now all of them are having difficulty finding a place to go that's not only accepting the voucher but that's safe, up to code and is close to public transportation and stores.
