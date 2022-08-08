Former Barron man facing 4 charges of distributing an intimate representation without consent

A former Barron County man facing felony charges of child sexual exploitation-produce, perform, etc., and possession of child pornography, has had four new charges filed against him in a second case.

Derek R. Salewski, 23, now of Osceola, was charged with four felony counts of possess/distribute/exhibit an intimate representation on Aug. 2 in Barron County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

During the course of an investigation, Barron County Detective Jason Hagen discovered images and a video of Salewski’s girlfriend while she was partially naked that were shared on Kik. The video showed her performing a sexual act on an individual Hagen believed to be the defendant.

The girlfriend said she had not given Salewski permission to take the images or video or share them with anyone.

A conviction of distributing an intimate representation without consent carries a fine up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 3½ years, or both.

In Salewski’s other case, filed on April 18, the defendant was arrested and charged in Barron County after the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and state Department of Criminal Investigation investigated a possession of child porn and distribution case over the course of several months.

Salewski has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, Salewski faces a fine up to $100,000, imprisonment up to 40 years, or both. The possession of child porn charge carries a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment up to 25 years, or both upon conviction.

A surcharge of $500 can be imposed for each image or copy of an image associated with the crime.

Salewski is scheduled to appear in court concerning both cases on Aug. 10.