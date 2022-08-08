ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Smoke alarm alerts residents to house fire in southwest Cherokee

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Isaiah Singleton, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozHv9_0h9OuJkX00
Cherokee County firefighters responded to a fire Sunday at a home on Nowlin Circle. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services is working to determine the cause of a fire that was found in the crawlspace of a home on Nowlin Circle Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in a residence on Nowlin Circle in southwest Cherokee County 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The occupants of the home were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to exit the home without assistance. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire and searched the home to confirm that it was vacant. A hose line was deployed into the home and the fire was determined to be in the crawlspace under the structure.

Firefighters used a saw to gain access and extinguish the fire. Smoke was removed from the home and no injuries were reported from the occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Fire destroys Hall County mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Barnsley Gardens Road Home Destroyed by Fire Wednesday Night

According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple crews arrived and set up attack lines to make an aggressive attack on the fire. The fire was knocked down significantly but unfortunately, the home was a total loss due to water and smoke damage. There was an outbuilding that also received minor damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported. Tune to WBHF to listen to our interview with the home’s occupant.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair

The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
OAKWOOD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
The Citizen Online

Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property

A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Fire Alarm#Smoke Alarms#Accident
wbhfradio.org

Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert

According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Citizen Online

Woman locks cops outside house party for 45 minutes; inside were 20-30 underage drinkers, 1 passed out

There has long been a social hosting ordinance in Fayette County to help curtail underage drinking in private homes with adults present. The most recent recipient of that violation was a Peachtree City woman during the early hours of Aug. 7, who was arrested on multiple charges, among which dealt with a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the basement and needing medical care.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man

The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
193
Followers
127
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy