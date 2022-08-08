Smoke alarm alerts residents to house fire in southwest Cherokee

Cherokee County firefighters responded to a fire Sunday at a home on Nowlin Circle. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services is working to determine the cause of a fire that was found in the crawlspace of a home on Nowlin Circle Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in a residence on Nowlin Circle in southwest Cherokee County 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The occupants of the home were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to exit the home without assistance. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire and searched the home to confirm that it was vacant. A hose line was deployed into the home and the fire was determined to be in the crawlspace under the structure.

Firefighters used a saw to gain access and extinguish the fire. Smoke was removed from the home and no injuries were reported from the occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.