The 9 best places to buy a couch, whether your budget is $500 or $5,000

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Article; Benchmade Modern; Burrow; Crate and Barrel; West Elm; Alyssa Powell/Insider

A new couch can be a big investment. Whether you're planning to relax, work, or even sleep on your couch, you'll need a sofa that's built for comfort. You'll also want to purchase a couch that is durable enough to survive spills, accidents, and everyday wear and tear.

We spoke with Stephen Kuhl, co-founder, and CEO of popular furniture brand Burrow , Beth Wangman, an interior designer of over 25 years who currently works as a senior designer for non-profit Digs with Dignity in addition to running her own design business, and Bailey Li , an interior designer and decorative artist who specializes in commercial and residential design . We compiled their advice to curate a selection of brands that combine striking designs, durable materials, and a great customer experience. Our selection also features brands that cater to various price points, making it easy to find a solid couch no matter your budget.

Kuhl, Wangman, and Li also shared advice on shopping for couches on a budget, the best materials to look for when shopping, and how to navigate shopping for a couch online versus in-store.

Here's where you can find the best sofas in 2022

Wayfair

Wayfair

Popular home brand Wayfair offers customers multiple designs and styles, all available at a variety of price points.

Typical price range: $200 to $23,000

$200 to $23,000 Shipping costs: Orders over $35 qualify for free shipping in the contiguous U.S.

Orders over $35 qualify for free shipping in the contiguous U.S. Average shipping time: 1 to 3 weeks for large items

1 to 3 weeks for large items In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 30 days for most items

30 days for most items Restocking/return fees: Return shipping deducted from return amount

Return shipping deducted from return amount Warranty: Protection plans available for an additional cost at time of purchase

Protection plans available for an additional cost at time of purchase Fabric swatch samples available: No

No Financing options: Wayfair Credit Card, Affirm, and more

Wayfair Credit Card, Affirm, and more Special features: Customer service available daily until midnight EST

If you're unsure exactly what style couch you're looking for or are working with a tight budget and still want tons of options, you'll want to shop with Wayfair as it offers various styles and unique brands. Some of the brands available at Wayfair include pieces from its sister brand AllModern, as well as from family-owned brand, Novogratz.

You can also avoid extreme delays some other retailers are experiencing by shopping with Wayfair. However, if you're looking for a custom-designed sofa, Wayfair may not be the best choice as most of its options are pre-made.

Wangman likes Wayfair for its budget-friendly prices but strongly suggests closely reading reviews and assembly instructions prior to making a purchase.

Worth a look:

Burrow

Burrow

If you're looking to avoid the typical challenges associated with purchasing furniture online, Burrow offers a seamless shopping experience, speedy delivery, and durable sofas and couches.

Typical price range: $835 to $4,585

$835 to $4,585 Shipping costs: Free on all orders

Free on all orders Average shipping time: 1 to 4 weeks

1 to 4 weeks In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: Within 30 days of receipt

Within 30 days of receipt Restocking/return fees: 10% return shipping fee, 20% fee for returns without original packaging, fee is capped at $250

10% return shipping fee, 20% fee for returns without original packaging, fee is capped at $250 Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty, 3 or 5-year warranty available through third party service

1-year manufacturer warranty, 3 or 5-year warranty available through third party service Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Affirm

Affirm Special features: Free design consultations; AR viewer; Showrooms in NYC, Boston, and Atlanta

Burrow uses a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model to offer high-quality, customized sofas at a fraction of the cost of traditional retailers and is also very open about its production process , which includes rigorous testing. As "Burrow is meant to be the evolution of furniture" said Kuhl, it offers many modular sofas designed to grow with you as your seating needs change over time.

This feature persuaded Insider Reviews' deputy editor Lauren Savoie to purchase a Burrow model after a lengthy search. "Our previous apartment had a tight staircase, and I was worried about how we would get any couch in and out. I heard about how Burrow's couches came in chair-sized components, and knew it was the best solution for us." she says. "We recently moved to a space with a much larger living room, and I love that I can buy additional sections to grow the couch we have instead of having to buy a whole new sofa to fit the space."

All Burrow couches are equipped with built-in USB ports, and offer easy, tool-free assembly. Each is designed to prioritize comfort, with a layered foam design. Customers can customize their couch in several ways, such as choosing fabrics and colors, leg finishes, and arm shape. Add-ons are also available, including matching chaises, ottomans, and pillows depending on the design of the sofa.

Worth a look:

Benchmade Modern

Benchmade Modern

While custom-made sofas can take several months to arrive, Benchmade Modern offers custom options constructed in about five weeks.

Typical price range: $2,600 to $4,300

$2,600 to $4,300 Shipping costs: $99 curbside delivery with option to upgrade to white glove delivery for an additional $295

$99 curbside delivery with option to upgrade to white glove delivery for an additional $295 Average shipping time: 3 to 6 weeks to make, and about 7 to 15 days to ship depending on location

3 to 6 weeks to make, and about 7 to 15 days to ship depending on location In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 100-day return period

100-day return period Restocking/return fees: None if initiated within 14 days from delivery, 10% for returns after

None if initiated within 14 days from delivery, 10% for returns after Warranty: Lifetime frame warranty, 1-year manufacturer warranty

Lifetime frame warranty, 1-year manufacturer warranty Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Affirm

Affirm Special features: Sofa printouts available to ensure perfect sofa fit

Benchmade Modern specializes in furniture for those looking to purchase custom on a tight timeline. Compared to the industry standard of waiting 14 weeks to receive your handcrafted sofa, Benchmade Modern takes a shorter amount of time, while maintaining high quality.

The brand also prioritizes creating sofas that are made to be lived on and enjoyed, so it uses durable family-friendly, and pet-friendly performance fabrics . It also offers a wide color and fabric selection, allowing you to choose from bold pops of color or more neutral tones. You can also customize legs and cushion type depending on whether you'd prefer to fluff your cushions frequently or not.

As for assembly, most of Benchmade Modern's furniture is shipped fully assembled and only requires a quick leg assembly. If you're short on time, the brand also has a quick ship section that is updated regularly with items that can be shipped out within two days.

Worth a look:

Zinus

Zinus

Popular mattress brand Zinus also offers affordable sofas, with many priced under $600.

Typical price range: $400 to $1,400

$400 to $1,400 Shipping costs: Free on all items

Free on all items Average shipping time: Typically 5 to 12 days

Typically 5 to 12 days In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 100-day trial period

100-day trial period Restocking/return fees: Free returns

Free returns Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

1-year limited warranty Fabric swatch samples available: No

No Financing options: Affirm

Affirm Special features: Generous trial period

While splurging on a couch is an option for some, many of us are working on a tighter budget, making Zinus ' affordable sofa selection the best place to start shopping. While most of the brand's best-selling items are priced under $600, you'll still be getting something solidly built. The sofas are pre-made, but the brand offers unique designs that you likely won't find elsewhere at a similar price.

All of Zinus' couches have a no-tool assembly and take less than 30 minutes to fully assemble. Each model's product page includes assembly instructions just in case you misplace them, as well as care and cleaning instructions. The brand also offers a generous 100-day trial period on all of its products.

Worth a look:

Crate and Barrel

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel offers structurally unique couches that can be customized to your liking.

Typical price range: $1,300 to $15,300

$1,300 to $15,300 Shipping costs: Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased

Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased Average shipping time: Typically 7 to 10 days, longer for custom items

Typically 7 to 10 days, longer for custom items In-store pickup: Yes, dependent on availability

Yes, dependent on availability Return policy: 30 days on pre-made furniture, no returns on custom furniture

30 days on pre-made furniture, no returns on custom furniture Restocking/return fees: Customer's responsibility to handle any return costs

Customer's responsibility to handle any return costs Warranty: Reach out to customer service if you experience any issues

Reach out to customer service if you experience any issues Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Available through Crate & Barrel Credit Card

Available through Crate & Barrel Credit Card Special features: Can go see items in-store, View In Your Room Feature, Free design services

If you're looking to add a high-quality piece to your living area, Crate & Barrel offers several options. The brand has more than ten sofa collections, each available in different fabric colors. Many of its models are made of sustainably-sourced materials such as chenille, velvet, and polyester. It also offers full fabric breakdowns, which can be found by simply hovering over each fabric option on the website, and includes information on the fabrics origin and durability. Although on the pricier side, the quality is unmatched, making Crate & Barrel worth the splurge.

While assembly varies by sofa, Crate & Barrel offers white-glove assembly for an additional fee. The brand is currently experiencing delays across its wide selection, but offers stock color options that are ready to ship if you don't want to wait for a custom couch.

Worth a look:

West Elm

West Elm

Well known for its modern, stylish designs, you're sure to find a stunning couch while shopping at West Elm .

Typical price range: $600 to $10,000

$600 to $10,000 Shipping costs: Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased, up to $409

Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased, up to $409 Average shipping time: 2 to 10 weeks

2 to 10 weeks In-store pickup: Yes, depends on store availability

Yes, depends on store availability Return policy: 30 days on most items, no returns on custom products

30 days on most items, no returns on custom products Restocking/return fees: Customers may be responsible for return shipping and processing costs

Customers may be responsible for return shipping and processing costs Warranty: Covers against manufacturer's defects only

Covers against manufacturer's defects only Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: West Elm Credit Card, Affirm

West Elm Credit Card, Affirm Special features: Free design services , AR room planner

West Elm is another must-shop brand if you're looking for a modern, conversation-starting couch. The brand specializes in quality furniture and iwith options to customize size, fabric, color, and more.

Assembly varies by item, and instructions, as well as care instructions, are listed on the site, with some couches even having care instruction videos.

As some customers have experienced issues with certain West Elm sofas, we also strongly recommend reading the reviews of any you're interested in to ensure you'll receive the best quality.

Worth a look:

Article

Article

Article provides customers with long-lasting furniture at a fair price point.

Typical price range: $800 to $5,500

$800 to $5,500 Shipping costs: $49 for orders under $999, free shipping on orders over $999

$49 for orders under $999, free shipping on orders over $999 Average shipping time: 1 to 3 weeks for in-stock items, up to 30 weeks for out of stock items

1 to 3 weeks for in-stock items, up to 30 weeks for out of stock items In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 30 days on all orders

30 days on all orders Restocking/Return fees: $49 return shipping fee, free exchanges, $50 restocking fee for returns without original box

$49 return shipping fee, free exchanges, $50 restocking fee for returns without original box Warranty: Basic manufacturer warranty, reach out to customer service if you experience any issues

Basic manufacturer warranty, reach out to customer service if you experience any issues Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Affirm

Affirm Special features: Sofa Finder feature

Article uses a DTC model to offer its stylish furniture at prices up to 30% cheaper than traditional retailers. The brand has a mix of pre-made ready-to-ship models as well as customizable sofas.

Article's designs are both modern and vintage influenced, making it easy for customers to find unique couches that will complement their living spaces. Many of the brand's options are modular and can be arranged to be left- or right-facing depending on your preferences.

With few exceptions, Article's sofas either don't require assembly, or have a simple assembly that should take under 15 minutes.

Article is also Wangman's top retailer for purchasing a quality couch online; she said she loves the brand's great pricing, high quality, and fair return policy.

Worth a look:

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan has been providing quality furniture at various price points for several decades, and is well trusted by many consumers.

Typical price range: $400 to $6,600

$400 to $6,600 Shipping costs: Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased

Dependent on cost and weight of item purchased Average shipping time: 1 to 6 weeks

1 to 6 weeks In-store pickup: Select items

Select items Return policy: Only items labeled "Free Shipping" are eligible for returns, if item arrives damaged reach out to customer service

Only items labeled "Free Shipping" are eligible for returns, if item arrives damaged reach out to customer service Restocking/return fees: 15% restocking fee

15% restocking fee Warranty: Covers against manufacturer's defects, protection plans available for purchase

Covers against manufacturer's defects, protection plans available for purchase Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Custom-fit financing and lease-to-own financing options, 6-month layaway program

Custom-fit financing and lease-to-own financing options, 6-month layaway program Special features: Free showroom pickup available on select items, price matching, free design consultations, 7-day delivery

Raymour & Flanigan is a well-known option for furniture shopping due to its wide variety of durable, high-quality furniture. Search the site by your preferred back style, color, fabric, reclining features, and more to find the sofa of your dreams. The retailer is great for those looking for classically designed models that will remain in style as home design trends shift.

The brand is one of the few in this guide that offers in-person shopping, with some products available for pickup directly from its showrooms, which quickly eliminates long waiting times.

Each couch requires different levels of assembly, with instructions available on each product page.

Worth a look:

Interior Define

Interior Define

Interior Define allows customers to create a totally unique custom sofa completely from scratch.

Typical price range: $900 to $5,800

$900 to $5,800 Shipping costs: $249 flat rate (includes white glove service)

$249 flat rate (includes white glove service) Average shipping time: 18 to 22 weeks

18 to 22 weeks In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 30 days for in-stock items, 60 days for custom items

30 days for in-stock items, 60 days for custom items Restocking/return fees: 15% for in-stock items 50% for custom items deducted from total refund amount

15% for in-stock items 50% for custom items deducted from total refund amount Warranty: 10-year frame warranty

10-year frame warranty Fabric swatch samples available: Yes

Yes Financing options: Affirm

Affirm Special features: AR app , free design services , showrooms in major cities, option to buy throw pillows and sofa legs separately

If you're looking for a full custom experience, Interior Define specializes in offering its customers total control when designing their sofas. You can choose fabric type and color, legs, couch size, couch depth, seat cushions, and cushion fill for thousands of possible combinations. The brand also offers short clips of people of varying height sitting on each sofa, so that you can get a feel for its true fit.

The brand has several different types of performance fabrics available including performance velvet, performance basketweave, performance tweed, and more. These fabrics are key to a durable and stain-resistant sofa.

Interior Define also offers options for those who don't want to wait for a custom product to be constructed, with its Quick Ship page featuring items that usually ship within 2 to 3 weeks.

Worth a look:

Alyssa Powell/Insider

What are the differences between sofas and couches?

FAQs

While many designers prefer to use the word "sofa" to indicate luxury or higher quality, the terms "sofa" and "couch" can be used interchangeably and refer to the same item, so search both while shopping.

What are the best materials for couches and sofas?

If you're spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new sofa you'll want to make sure your investment will last through everyday wear and tear, spills, and other accidents that are bound to happen. Kuhl recommends looking for products made with olefin yarn as "it's sustainable, it's super durable and soft."

What type of couch or sofa should I buy if I have kids or pets?

If you have children or pets, you should look for fabrics labeled as "performance." Performance fabric has been treated to be more durable against spills and heavy usage.

You can find performance versions of your favorite fabrics including velvet, linen, microsuede, chenille, tweed, and more. Parents and pet parents might want to look for sofas with removable covers that can be washed or replaced as needed. Our experts also recommend parents choose a couch with fewer cushions, as cushions will eventually show signs of heavier use.

Where do I start when looking for a sofa online?

Start your process by establishing a realistic budget that will ensure quality while also allowing you to avoid overpaying. "Sofas are definitely a category where you get what you pay for, for the most part," said Kuhl. You'll also want to think about the main functions you desire from your sofa. Whether you're looking for a couch based on aesthetic, design, comfort, or durability, you'll want to establish these factors prior to shopping.

After you've determined the key functions you're looking for, you'll want to seek out brands that offer those features and go from there. Do some research and become familiar with the brand's return and warranty policies and make sure you have a clear way to contact customer service in the case that any issues arise. Pay close attention to reviews, as they will quickly help you determine quality, comfort, and even if there are any major design flaws.

Li suggests ordering swatches of any materials you're interested in as they are a great indicator of true color, quality, and durability.

How do I choose the best sofa size and proportions for my space?

In addition to taking accurate measurements, it's important to consider size, scale, and proportion when purchasing a new sofa. Wangman recommends that customers sketch out a floor plan of their space that includes the length and width of the room as well as the ceiling height. If you're not comfortable drawing a floor plan out by hand, she also recommends using free floor plan software programs such as SketchUp , SmartDraw , or Draft It .

What does a good couch cost?

Type of couch Budget Mid-priced High-priced Custom 2-seater $500+ $1,000+ $2,000+ $1,5000+ 3-seater $800+ $1,500+ $2,500+ $3,000+ 4-seater $1,000+ $2,000+ $3,000+ $3,500+ Sectional $2,000 $3,000+ $4,000+ $4,000+

How can I afford a couch on a budget?

Many brands currently offer financing through third-party partners such as Affirm, or through opening a store credit card. Many of these options include a 0% APR time period that can last anywhere from 12 to 18 months depending on the price of the items purchased.

However, if you don't pay off the entire balance by the end of the 0% APR time period you'll be stuck paying off high amounts of interest.

If you don't have a huge budget but are in need of a new sofa, you have a few options. First, consider shopping with more budget-friendly retailers such as Wayfair and Zinus . You can also wait for sales, which typically occur during the summertime and during major sale events like Black Friday.

A great way to save money while shopping is to find out if any of the brands you're interested in have a retail outlet. "If you are willing to do a little research and possibly a minor repair here and there, you can score a quality sofa for 30% less than the MSRP by locating the retail outlets of some of your favorite manufacturers," said Li.

Our experts recommend, if you can, spending more money initially to ensure you'll purchase a piece that will last you a long time versus having to constantly replace cheaper-made furniture every few years. Another tip is to buy modular furniture (Burrow is a popular option) that can be added on to and adjusted over time, allowing you to slowly expand your seating as your budget increases. You can also purchase a smaller sofa with a chaise, which will allow for additional seating space at a lower price.

Should I purchase a pre-made or custom couch?

When deciding whether to purchase a pre-made or custom couch, you should consider two main factors: budget and timeframe.

While custom products allow you to choose the fabric, style, and even the legs, you'll also have to wait several weeks to months for the couch to arrive. Custom also typically comes at a higher price. While pre-made couches don't allow customers as much design flexibility, they are available in many designs and fabrics, typically have a lower price point, and offer faster shipping times.

Overall, if you have time to wait and a higher budget, a custom couch can be a unique fixture in your home and better match the rest of your decor.

Article; Fully; IKEA; Union & Scale; Gilbert Espinoza/Insider