‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: The Leftovers Pulled off Another Blindside at the POV Meeting

Big Brother 24 keeps on getting better week after week. What looked like a dud of a season during the first couple of weeks has turned into an entertaining game full of surprises. Since the Leftovers formed in week three, they have been running the house and pulling off masterful moves. And the alliance managed to execute another blindside at the summer’s fifth Power of Veto meeting, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Spoiler alert: Michael and Brittany won the POV in ‘Big Brother 24’

After the Leftovers plotted Nicole Layog’s demise and sent her home, Michael Bruner won the Head of Household competition. He seemingly secured his alliance’s safety for one more week. However, Kyle Capener started entertaining the thought of targeting Monte Taylor and Joseph Abdin.

And while Michael initially thought it was too soon to go against the Leftovers, he was on board with getting Terrance Higgins out of the house. Kyle and Michael believed that Terrance would be a number for Monte and Joseph down the road. And Daniel Durston, who the Leftovers wanted to target during week five, could be a number for them.

At the nomination ceremony, Michael placed the Festie Bestie group of Monte, Joseph, and Terrance on the block. And the best case scenario for Michael would be if Kyle and Daniel were picked to play in the POV and won. That way, they would have no other option than to send Terrance packing. But they weren’t chosen. Instead, Michael, Brittany Hoopes, Monte, Joseph, Terrance, Matthew Turner, and Jasmine Davis competed in the competition.

The week five POV was the infamous OTEV competition. And in the end, Michael and Brittany pulled off the win. But, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, the HOH changed his target after some post-Veto chats.

Did the Festie Bestie duo use the POV?

Michael was worried that Monte and Joseph would align with Terrance, Jasmine, and Indy Santos in Big Brother 24 . But after speaking to all of them and Alyssa Snider, it was clear that they would never work with Monte. The four expressed that they wanted the nominations to stay the same so they could evict Monte.

Michael and Brittany realized their smartest move would be to take Daniel out. So at the Power of Veto meeting, they used the POV on Monte, Joseph, and Terrance. And Michael nominated Daniel and Kyle in their place in Big Brother 24 .

How did the ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests react to the POV being used?

The Big Brother 24 spoilers weren’t a shock to all houseguests. Michael informed Terrance that he was unsure of making a move to take out Monte right before the POV meeting. And then Terrance told Jasmine, who in turn told Indy and Alyssa. So they knew that the POV being used was a possibility.

Now, Terrance, Jasmine, Indy, and Alyssa are scrambling to ensure that Monte doesn’t find out they wanted to target him. Of course, he does know because the Leftovers told him.

As for Daniel, he was hoping that Michael would keep the nominations the same. And Kyle said it “sucks” being on the block, but he knows he’s a pawn. Meanwhile, Taylor Hale said, “It’s a good day,” and she wanted to “skip around the house.”

Based on the live feeds, it seems like Michael’s speech at the POV meeting was epic. He might have referenced Daniel’s POV meeting speech from week one when he nominated Taylor.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

