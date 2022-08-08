HGTV: Cristy Lee Helps a Homebuyer Find a Dream Home Close to Family on ‘Steal This House’

HGTV ’s Steal This House is back for episode 5 (titled “Easy Livin Up North”). Real estate and design expert Cristy Lee helps a woman named Marylou find a home she and her family can enjoy .

Marylou has never considered purchasing anything other than a new property. Lee says it’s likely going to take some effort to convince her to buy a home that needs some TLC so she can renovate it. However, she’s successful. Lee and her team create a home that Marylou says she wants to live in for years to come. Here’s what happened last time on Steal This House .

Marylou wants a welcoming space for family

Marylou wants a home in Michigan where her family and friends can gather . She prefers a house located near her loved ones. However, her budget isn’t in alignment with the homes available in her desired neighborhoods.

“My range came up to be $525,000,” says Marylou. “It’s very difficult to find a house that I wanted for $525,000. It’s a price point that doesn’t seem to exist.”

“Based on what she’s willing to spend, she’s going to have to buy something that isn’t a new construction,” says Lee.

Marylou’s wish list

Marylou has a checklist of must-haves. She wants to be close to family, she wants a space where she can entertain, and she wants the space to be modern and feel new.

Lee doesn’t show Marylou new homes since they would be outside her budget, but she is going to use the money left from purchasing a cheaper home to do renovations that make the home feel new . “When we’re done, that house is going to be everything she could not find on the market,” says Lee.

House 1: A waterfront home

The first home Lee shows Marylou is a house on the water. Lee says Marylou hasn’t looked at any waterfront property because she assumed it was out of her price range.

The list price is $450,000, which Lee says is cheap for a waterfront property in that area. Furthermore, the home is $75,000 below Marylou’s budget.

Marylou is impressed when she drives up to the home. She describes it as “lovely.” Lee decided to show Marylou and her daughter the back of the house first. They loved the waterfront property and could see themselves spending time there.

However, when Marylou stepped inside the house, she wasn’t as impressed. The first room she saw was very small. However, Lee told her she could knock down one of the walls and open up the space. She says the small space is why the home is priced so low. She also says the tile is outdated, there’s wood paneling on the walls, the kitchen is small, and the fireplace is old and has a tiny mantel.

House 2: The Tree House

This home is at the end of a private road and is located right off the lake. The list prices is $420,000, which is $30,000 less than the other house. There’s also more space. However, Marylou won’t have the waterfront views that were at the first house.

Lee also says the common areas are dated and closed off, which has scared potential homebuyers away. The kitchen is also outdated. However, she thinks removing some of the walls would give the home more space and make it a steal.

Which house do you think Marylou chose? We won’t ruin the ending for you. Steal This House airs Saturdays on HGTV at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

