Hillsborough County, FL

FedEx driver killed after delivery van collides with semi in Hillsborough

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
A 24-year-old Ruskin man is dead after the FedEx delivery van he was driving collided with a semitractor-trailer in Hillsborough County on State Road 674 Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving east on State Road 674 when troopers say he “crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided nearly head-on” with a semitrailer being driven west by a 53-year-old Tampa man near the Katie Stanaland Road intersection around 10:10 a.m.

The impact caused both vehicles to rotate — ultimately blocking SR 674 in both directions, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 36-year-old Tampa man who was driving a semitractor-trailer east behind the FedEx delivery van struck debris from the initial crash before coming to a stop, the release said.

The FedEx driver died at the scene, troopers said. Neither of the other drivers were injured.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

