Back to school bash held in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Friday night marks the last weekend before the school year officially kicks off for many Midlands school districts starting next week. The Serve and Connect, and Lexington Police, teamed up to give back to the Park North community by hosting a back to school event with free school supplies and clothing as well as fun games and activities for the kids.
Richland One school district could undergo investigation for misuse spending
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A new investigation could be underway as South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a request letter to Governor Henry McMaster regarding an investigation into Richland one school district’s spending. In that request letter, Wilson states an audit revealed the misuse of spending from January 1st...
AG Wilson requests investigation of Richland Co. School District One spending
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking him to call for an investigation of Richland County School District One’s spending practices. There are allegations that district employees have spent thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on improper...
'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- It’s a big problem at the 5th judicial circuit solicitor’s office right now: a backlog in murder cases. Families waiting for justice tell WACH FOX News they are frustrated and want action. Hundreds of cases in the Midlands haven’t made it to trial.
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
Richland School District Two changes dress code days before the first day of school
Just days before the first day of school one of Columbia's largest school districts is changing up their dress code. Their goal is to be less restrictive and more inclusive. According to Richland School District Two Board Chair James Manning, 423 African American students were dress coded during the 2021-2022 school year as opposed to 36 white students, 55 Hispanic or Latino students, two Asian students and 18 multi-ethnic students.
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
'Horrendous': Residents, law enforcement talk man accused of attempted rape at pharmacy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Scary and traumatic are some of the many adjectives some Columbia residents and even law enforcement are using after a man tried to rape a woman as she shopped at a local pharmacy this week. 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old...
Samaritan House of Orangeburg breaking barriers for homeless population with health fair
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — With an estimated four thousand South Carolinians experiencing homelessness in the state, the need to provide adequate healthcare resources in communities can be vital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than...
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
RCSD deputy recovering after being struck by car
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on a deputy that was hospitalized after she was struck by a car. Dep. Merriman is out of the hospital and is recovering at home with her K9, Rudy. Merriman says she is incredibly grateful for the...
Police chase in Kershaw County ends in crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A chase involving Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police early Thursday afternoon has ended in a crash, sending three people, including one deputy, to the hospital. The car crash happened due to a chase between a suspect and KCSO and Camden Police after reports...
SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Smith is being charged with domestic violence 1st degree and his bond is set at $10,000. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to...
