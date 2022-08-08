ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Back to school bash held in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Friday night marks the last weekend before the school year officially kicks off for many Midlands school districts starting next week. The Serve and Connect, and Lexington Police, teamed up to give back to the Park North community by hosting a back to school event with free school supplies and clothing as well as fun games and activities for the kids.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Richland School District Two changes dress code days before the first day of school

Just days before the first day of school one of Columbia's largest school districts is changing up their dress code. Their goal is to be less restrictive and more inclusive. According to Richland School District Two Board Chair James Manning, 423 African American students were dress coded during the 2021-2022 school year as opposed to 36 white students, 55 Hispanic or Latino students, two Asian students and 18 multi-ethnic students.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Mental Health#Bullying#Richland#Annie E Casey Foundation
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wach.com

RCSD deputy recovering after being struck by car

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on a deputy that was hospitalized after she was struck by a car. Dep. Merriman is out of the hospital and is recovering at home with her K9, Rudy. Merriman says she is incredibly grateful for the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police chase in Kershaw County ends in crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A chase involving Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police early Thursday afternoon has ended in a crash, sending three people, including one deputy, to the hospital. The car crash happened due to a chase between a suspect and KCSO and Camden Police after reports...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy