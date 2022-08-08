Just days before the first day of school one of Columbia's largest school districts is changing up their dress code. Their goal is to be less restrictive and more inclusive. According to Richland School District Two Board Chair James Manning, 423 African American students were dress coded during the 2021-2022 school year as opposed to 36 white students, 55 Hispanic or Latino students, two Asian students and 18 multi-ethnic students.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO