majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
Bloody Mess: Animal Carcasses Spill Out onto Capital Region Roadway
Ok, this is nasty. Very nasty. On Wednesday, a truck carrying animal remains spilled on to a very busy portion of Route 9 in Queensbury. Right in front of the Lake George Outlets to be exact. One witness posted a very graphic video to Facebook, claiming the driver of the...
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
adirondackalmanack.com
Outdoor Conditions (8/12): Limited water sources for High Peaks hikers due to heat, low rainfall
High Peaks Wilderness: Due to heat and low rainfall across the High Peaks, hikers and backpackers should not assume all water sources are available for obtaining drinking water from, including those on the Great Range trail, water along the Giant/ Rocky Peak traverse, and along the Sun Mountain loop. Siamese...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
What new inflation bill means for the Adirondacks
The Inflation Reduction Act centers a large amount of effort around climate change and ecological issues.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
Member of Stewart’s Shops ownership family drowns in Upstate NY lake
CHESTERTOWN — A member of the Dake family, the founders and owners of Stewart’s Shops, drowned in Friends Lake on Sunday afternoon, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau confirmed. Perrin W. Dake, 66, of Boulder, Colo., went for a swim off his boat near his waterfront home. At about...
Why Couldn’t I Get to Work Yesterday? Major Scare on Rte. 7 in Latham
I have a pretty simple routine on weekday mornings. It usually involves waking up, getting dressed, making a pot of coffee, and watching highlights from all of the games the night before to refresh myself on what happened. I pack my lunch, chug as much coffee as possible, and hop in my car to head to our studios.
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
glensfallschronicle.com
Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23
Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
