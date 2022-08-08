ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WCAX

Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23

Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan

New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
MASSENA, NY

