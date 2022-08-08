ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'No SALT, no deal': Keeping these taxes could shake up House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

By Kenneth Tran, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – When President Joe Biden came into office last year proposing bold spending plans, lawmakers from high-income states saw a chance to erase a cap limiting state and local tax (SALT) deductions hurting many of their constituents.

They demanded any wide-ranging spending bill Congress passes must lift the cap. "No SALT. No deal," they vowed.

Now some of those same House Democrats are saying they will support the sweeping climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act the Senate passed Sunday afternoon even though it keeps the cap on those deductions.

So what are SALT taxes and how do they factor in the future of the ambitious spending bill the House will consider as early as Friday?

More IRA details: What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGa6m_0h9Ot9yJ00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

What are SALT deductions?

Current law allows taxpayers to deduct any state and local taxes (SALT) paid from their gross income when they file for federal returns.

In 2017, Trump’s wide-ranging tax overhaul capped how much filers can deduct in SALT taxes – up to $10,000 – that would last until 2025.

More: Senate OKs sweeping bill lowering drug prices and promoting clean energy, setting up major Biden win

More: Bernie Sanders criticizes Inflation Reduction Act, says it will have 'minimal impact'

House representatives from high-tax states, such as New Jersey, New York and California have made the issue a sticking point for any budget bill that comes to the table, arguing the cap harms their higher-earning constituents.

“SALT remains a top priority. We support the President’s agenda, and if there are any efforts that include a change in the tax code, then a SALT fix must be part of it. No SALT, no deal,” said Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y. and Mikie Sherrill, D-N-J., in a joint statement in January .

At the time, they were weighing in on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill which never passed. On Friday, the House is expected to take up the scaled-down Inflation Reduction Act.

Is SALT in the Inflation Reduction Act?

The Inflation Reduction Act heads to the House with no provisions that either raises the cap on SALT deductions or eliminates it.

Sen. Joe Manchin, W-Va., has been averse to changing any cap on SALT deductions, calling them a tax “loophole,” in a statement following the announcement of the IRA in late July.

During the Senate’s “vote-a-rama,” on the legislation – a period where Senators can offer unlimited amendments to budgetary and reconciliation bills – Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., offered an amendment that passed to extend the cap on SALT deductions by another year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1uTk_0h9Ot9yJ00
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., talks to reporters outside of his office during amendment votes, also called the "vote-a-rama", on the Inflation Reduct Act at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

The amendment endangered the bill’s passage in the House since the cap not only remained in place but would have extended through 2026 under Thune's amendment. As Democrats wield a thin 220-210 majority – only a handful of pro-SALT deduction Democrats needed to defect for the bill to fail. As with the Senate vote, no House Republicans are expected to support the bill.

In response, Senate Democrats passed a substitute amendment offered by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., that replaced Thune’s amendment with a different tax provision to avoid angering pro-SALT deduction Democrats and ensure passage. The cap will remain in place until 2025, not 2026 as Thune proposed.

What are people saying?

  • In a statement following the bill's passage, Gottheimer announced his support of the bill even without the SALT provisions, saying his “line in the sand remains the same.”
  • Sherill also said in a statement she will continue to advocate for raising the SALT cap, but “because this legislation does not raise taxes on families in my district, but in fact significantly lowers their costs, I will be voting for it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No SALT, no deal': Keeping these taxes could shake up House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

Comments / 55

common sense ?
4d ago

the constituents who are hurt by the SALT tax deduction cap are themselves, their millionaire and billionaire donors and their hyper wealthy family members. 🤑🤑🤑

Reply(17)
36
Independentantiblue
4d ago

rich people should not get out of paying state and local taxes sorry this is complete ridiculousness they chose to live in high tax states they can pay it they can afford it most people don't make enough to be charged $10,000 in state and local tax so this cat being removed would be only to benefit Rich democratic of high tax states the people ought to demand no salt deductions

Reply(1)
23
Jessica Hammaker
4d ago

can you imagine in the middle of a Biden Democratic economy where they have dished and served up inflation and a recession on a daily basis and then they stand in the halls of congress with their fist clenched in the air saying what a great win for America that we can now raise taxes on middle class America these people are Lost in Space if they think that this is bringing them a seat at the table with American voters they are truly Gone with the Wind

Reply(3)
19
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Thune
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Salt#House Representatives#Washington Dc#Senate Democrats#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre promises there will be NO new IRS audits on Americans making less than $400,000 by the 87,000 new agents in response to Republican claims they will target the middle class

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone making less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents. 'Who around here decided that Americans were crying out for more interaction with the IRS'?' Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the press secretary.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
POLITICO

Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

568K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy