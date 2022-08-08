Read full article on original website
What if Avatar: The Last Airbender was a spy thriller?
Every Avatar story, from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender to The Legend of Korra and on to the Chronicles of the Avatar novels, grapples with the fact that the Avatar — a spiritual and political leader who is reincarnated endlessly in a revered cycle — is also just a human being with human emotions and flaws. They make mistakes, and they fail in their duties. And sometimes, they leave messes for their subsequent reincarnations to sort out.
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
Pretty Little Liars and Riverdale exist in the same universe, because sure, why not
On the newest episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — a spinoff of the 2010 Freeform show — the characters return to Rosewood, the town from the first series. It’s there that the main characters learn that some of the patients from Rosewood’s Radley Sanitarium were “sent to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy over in Riverdale.”
How to kickstart your miniature Jeff Goldblum collection
This year’s Gen Con was full to bursting with new games, as many as 560, according to some estimates. We’ve covered some of the trends that we saw, including a surge in roll-and-write games and a chaotic wave of new party games. But there was another unusual item at the nation’s largest tabletop gaming convention: a tiny, beautiful, plastic Jeff Goldblum.
The tense crime drama Emily the Criminal gives Aubrey Plaza the perfect platform
In the America of 2022, desperation is the norm. Wealth inequality is worse than it’s ever been, and wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, so in essence, if you don’t come from money, you’re fucked. The average millennial carries $28,317 in debt, and most of them have been hiking uphill on a mountain of sand for their entire professional lives. Corporations don’t pay taxes, and neither do the very rich. So what’s the big deal if the rest of us bend the rules a little?
Dragon Ball Z is now available in the original Japanese on Crunchyroll
The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball Z is the sequel...
Anime’s wildest creator is back with the ecstatic, rebellious rock opera Inu-Oh
Considering the freeform, forward-thinking nature of Masaaki Yuasa’s animated work, it’s funny that his latest film, Inu-Oh, starts by looking backward. The Science Saru studio co-founder and director of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! and Ride Your Wave crosses several centuries in the first minute of Inu-Oh, starting in the modern day and rewinding hundreds of years in one spot, with buildings unmaking themselves in front of viewers’ eyes. That fast-paced deconstruction and reconstruction of history is just a taste of what’s to come: The movie packs a lot into a compact run time. Exploring a hidden faux-history of art and authoritarianism, Inu-Oh is an exciting, even melancholy exploration of where these two elements overlap and clash. It’s a psychedelic, bombastic rock opera, but amid all the energy, Yuasa ponders what stories have been lost as society’s more controlling elements attempt to control how art is made and distributed.
Secret Headquarters works best when Owen Wilson is a dad, not a superhero
Movies like Spy Kids and Catch That Kid, which put kids at the center of big blockbuster-esque plots, have a difficult task. It’s hard for a movie to simultaneously appeal to kids and to an adult audience — harder than it might appear. Lean too much into the kid adventure without adding enough substance, and the movie just becomes something adults put on in the background. Lean too much into the adult stuff, however, and the movie risks being out of touch with the intended audience. Paramount Plus’ superhero adventure Secret Headquarters is the latest film to fall into this specific category of pleasing both kids and adults.
Spider-Man Remastered PC review: All sparkle, no substance
Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) already got a remaster for PlayStation 5 back in 2020, and now it’s been remastered for Windows PC as well, with spinoff game Miles Morales to be released on PC later this year. And despite its glossy sheen on two new platforms since its release, it hasn’t aged well. In fact, its celebration of both the police and surveillance states is downright cringeworthy today. Newcomers might expect some twist ending in which Spidey discovers and unravels systemic corruption. But Spider-Man is still just as surface-level as the new coat of paint that this remaster offers up: There are criminals and there are civilians, heroes and supervillains, and nothing in between.
Netflix’s vampire movie Day Shift adds real bite to a classic action throwback
As films like Red Notice and The Gray Man seemingly become the standard for big-budget, action-oriented “Netflix Originals,” the streaming giant’s recent output is frequently criticized as not much more than “movies by algorithm.” Netflix’s feature films have often been homogenized, four-quadrant content, specifically engineered to garner clicks based on a few recognizable stars, plus just enough CGI-smeared thrills to distract audiences from how bloated and uninspired nearly every aspect of these massive productions has been. Netflix’s vampire battling action movie Day Shift feels like the antithesis of that pattern.
MultiVersus season 1 release date announced, along with Morty’s debut
MultiVersus’ season 1 begins Aug. 15 and Morty (of Rick and Morty) joins the roster of Warner Bros.’ ensemble Smash-like fighting game on Aug. 23, according to the game’s official Twitter account. It ends up being a delay of about a week; originally Player First Games planned...
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
