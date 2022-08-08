Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Wendell Fields, Lyons
Mr. Wendell Fields, age 79, of Lyons, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was a lineman all of his life, working for Utilities Construction and Pike Construction. He also worked several years on the cattle farm for Bennie McLendon, Lone Pine Charolais. He was a member of Hammond Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, coon hunting, mechanicing, and tinkering. He was a loving husband, father and pa. He is preceded in death by his parents, King George Fields and Girdie Fowler Fields, stepmother, Peggy Cox Fields; sister, Voncille Fields Webber; and brother, Jerry A. Fields.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. James Leo Palmer, Cobbtown
Mr. James Leo Palmer, age 77, of Cobbtown, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampa, Florida and served four years in the United States Army. He was a self-employed electrician and retired several years ago. He was a member of Connors Baptist Church in Cobbtown and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and fishing. He is preceded in death by two siblings, John Palmer and Clara Rose.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County Lady Net Dogs Finish Week Undefeated
Lyons, GA – AUGUST 12, 2022. The Lady Bulldogs finished the first week of their 2022 season undefeated with the JV starting strong at 2-0 and Varsity at 4-0. On Thursday, the JV team started the evening beating Bryan County in two straight sets 25-20 and 25-13. The Lady Bulldogs were once again solid serving the volleyball. Estrella Barbosa had 12 service points, while Arianna Hill and Lasagessa Thomas both had 6 service points. Both Arianna and Lasagessa had several kills.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
VHA Strengthens Students' Safety
It is a sad reality these days that schools must be conscious of unwanted intruders, but one local institution will be prepared if the unthinkable were to happen. Vidalia Heritage Academy Headmaster Jeff McCormick said, “After the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and other school shootings, we knew we needed to do something in addition to contacting police. Unfortunately, nationwide, the response by law enforcement is about 10 minutes, and a shooter can do a lot of harm in just a minute or so. We heard about a program that the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurens County School System had implemented, and our staff and Board agreed to work with them for the safety of our students.”
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Council Updated on Library Progress
The renovation of the former Vidalia Toombs County Library is taking shape, and Howard Holman and Gary Campbell, members of the committee overseeing the change, updated the Vidalia City Council at the August City Council meeting about the progress. “We’re pretty much on schedule; maybe a little behind,” Holman said,...
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
wtoc.com
Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street. Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined. After years...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Another Train vs. Automobile Accent in Vidalia
For the third time in just a matter of weeks, there has been another train vs. automobile collision in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, around 9:36 Wednesday morning, Vidalia Police and Vidalia Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Rigsbee Drive and Old Vidalia-Lyons Road in Vidalia in reference to a train/motor vehicle accident where they found a 2019 black Chevrolet, driven by a male, involved in the accident.
Joseph Eason acquires Burns World Travel
𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟔 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬. Joseph and Patty were previously partners in the business from 2003 until 2010.
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
douglasnow.com
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
WALB 10
Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae
The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
allongeorgia.com
Tattnall Co: Ga DOT to Convert Two-Way Stop at SR 23/57 & SR 292 Intersection to All-Way Stop
To enhance roadway safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of state Route (SR) 23/57 and SR 292 to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, August 16, if weather permits. The intersection is located in the center of the Town of Collins approximately six miles north of Reidsville on SR 57 in Tattnall County.
YouTube magnet fishers pull bag full of military equipment, 86 rockets out of Georgia river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in Georgia river, but they are now facing fines for how they discovered the items. Jackson and Nachtwey are magnet fishers who love to explore and upload their adventures to YouTube. They...
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water
Ashton Mingle took police on a high-speed chase, driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant.
WJCL
Severe weather leads to downed trees, power outages across Bryan County
ELLABELL, Ga. — Several people in Bryan County spent Thursday morning cleaning up storm debris and making repairs after powerful winds swept through the area the previous night. The storm came just a few months after a deadly tornado hit the same area. Bryan County Emergency Services officials told...
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on McIntosh Street. Police say it happened just after 12 a.m. Friday morning at Food Mart. The clerk told responding officers an unknown male wearing all black clothing withe a white face covering...
