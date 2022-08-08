ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Mr. Wendell Fields, Lyons

Mr. Wendell Fields, Lyons

Mr. Wendell Fields, age 79, of Lyons, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was a lineman all of his life, working for Utilities Construction and Pike Construction. He also worked several years on the cattle farm for Bennie McLendon, Lone Pine Charolais. He was a member of Hammond Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, coon hunting, mechanicing, and tinkering. He was a loving husband, father and pa. He is preceded in death by his parents, King George Fields and Girdie Fowler Fields, stepmother, Peggy Cox Fields; sister, Voncille Fields Webber; and brother, Jerry A. Fields.
LYONS, GA
Mr. James Leo Palmer, Cobbtown

Mr. James Leo Palmer, Cobbtown

Mr. James Leo Palmer, age 77, of Cobbtown, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampa, Florida and served four years in the United States Army. He was a self-employed electrician and retired several years ago. He was a member of Connors Baptist Church in Cobbtown and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and fishing. He is preceded in death by two siblings, John Palmer and Clara Rose.
COBBTOWN, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Toombs County Lady Net Dogs Finish Week Undefeated

Lyons, GA – AUGUST 12, 2022. The Lady Bulldogs finished the first week of their 2022 season undefeated with the JV starting strong at 2-0 and Varsity at 4-0. On Thursday, the JV team started the evening beating Bryan County in two straight sets 25-20 and 25-13. The Lady Bulldogs were once again solid serving the volleyball. Estrella Barbosa had 12 service points, while Arianna Hill and Lasagessa Thomas both had 6 service points. Both Arianna and Lasagessa had several kills.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
VHA Strengthens Students' Safety

VHA Strengthens Students' Safety

It is a sad reality these days that schools must be conscious of unwanted intruders, but one local institution will be prepared if the unthinkable were to happen. Vidalia Heritage Academy Headmaster Jeff McCormick said, “After the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and other school shootings, we knew we needed to do something in addition to contacting police. Unfortunately, nationwide, the response by law enforcement is about 10 minutes, and a shooter can do a lot of harm in just a minute or so. We heard about a program that the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurens County School System had implemented, and our staff and Board agreed to work with them for the safety of our students.”
VIDALIA, GA
Council Updated on Library Progress

Council Updated on Library Progress

The renovation of the former Vidalia Toombs County Library is taking shape, and Howard Holman and Gary Campbell, members of the committee overseeing the change, updated the Vidalia City Council at the August City Council meeting about the progress. “We’re pretty much on schedule; maybe a little behind,” Holman said,...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street. Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined. After years...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Another Train vs. Automobile Accent in Vidalia

For the third time in just a matter of weeks, there has been another train vs. automobile collision in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, around 9:36 Wednesday morning, Vidalia Police and Vidalia Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Rigsbee Drive and Old Vidalia-Lyons Road in Vidalia in reference to a train/motor vehicle accident where they found a 2019 black Chevrolet, driven by a male, involved in the accident.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Joseph Eason acquires Burns World Travel

𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟔 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬. Joseph and Patty were previously partners in the business from 2003 until 2010.
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation

A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
DOUGLAS, GA
wtoc.com

Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae

The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
DOUGLAS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tattnall Co: Ga DOT to Convert Two-Way Stop at SR 23/57 & SR 292 Intersection to All-Way Stop

To enhance roadway safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of state Route (SR) 23/57 and SR 292 to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, August 16, if weather permits. The intersection is located in the center of the Town of Collins approximately six miles north of Reidsville on SR 57 in Tattnall County.
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
Obituaries
Obituaries

