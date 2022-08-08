Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report August 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KEVIN JONIEL VALDES VERDEJO, 21, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOSHUA WILLIAM DIXON,...
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
ATM burglary, sheriff’s office is searching for suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW Fairlawn to SW Urish Road and SW 41st Street to SW 77th Street are being asked to stay alert, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity after an early morning burglary in Auburn. PHOTOS: Just after 5 a.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary […]
1350kman.com
Emmett man busted for cultivating a controlled substance
Authorities in Pottawatomie County have arrested an Emmett man on suspicion of growing marijuana. Sheriff Shane Jager says 56-year-old Brien Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of cultivation of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Montgomery’s Emmett home.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
Charges filed in Topeka Traveler’s Inn murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against two suspects in relation to a murder case at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka. Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden both face charges for their alleged part in the murder of Jahlel Brundidge on Aug. 5. The charges Quinton faces include: Murder in the first degree, inherently […]
1350kman.com
Feds: Man defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, based in Salina, Kansas.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
1350kman.com
One killed, 4 injured in crash east of Wamego
One person was killed Wednesday and four others were seriously injured, following a three vehicle crash east of Wamego. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Highway 24 and Airport Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup carrying four individuals was eastbound on the highway waiting to make a left turn. An SUV slowed from behind as it approached the turning truck, when a Midwest Concrete semi truck plowed into both vehicles from behind. The SUV came to rest on its side north of the highway, while the pickup, carrying a family of four, rolled onto its top.
Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people connected to a Topeka motel murder made their first appearance in court, on Monday morning. Both Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden faced a judge in Shawnee County Court. They were arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka. Topeka Police […]
KVOE
Milford suspect set for arraignment hearing next month after allegedly shooting Emporia man in Chase County
Felony arraignment is next for a Milford man accused of wounding an Emporia man during a shooting incident on a Chase County highway earlier this year. Eric McClure, age 38, allegedly shot Erik Reyes as one SUV passed another on Kansas Highway 150 west of Elmdale on May 13. Reyes was treated at Newman Regional Health and released. Reyes testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.
