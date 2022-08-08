ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
BRIDGETON, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
spotonillinois.com

Three charged with drug felonies

Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man charged for alleged armed robbery

A 31-year-old High Ridge man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly trying to hold up the BP gas station, 101 Old Sugar Creek Road, in unincorporated Fenton last week. When the clerk told the man that police were on their way to the convenience store, he fled with soda and beef jerky that he had not paid for, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy