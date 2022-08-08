Read full article on original website
WSFA
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A blind man who used a wheelchair was beaten to death inside an Illinois home over the weekend, according to investigators. Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in Granite City. One of the victims,...
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning. Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has also been charged with two counts...
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway in south St. Louis after two men were shot dead Friday outside a home.
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers. They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter. "She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother. Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway...
Woman killed by stray bullet, family asks community for help
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family who has dedicated their lives to bettering St. Louis needs help finding the gunman who killed their daughter. 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers was killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning while driving near Broadway and Warren. She was hit with a stray bullet and police are still tracking down the gunman.
KMOV
Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
KMOV
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
St. Louis man indicted for cyberstalking, threatening women
A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for allegedly threatening or cyberstalking multiple people since October 2021.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man charged for alleged armed robbery
A 31-year-old High Ridge man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly trying to hold up the BP gas station, 101 Old Sugar Creek Road, in unincorporated Fenton last week. When the clerk told the man that police were on their way to the convenience store, he fled with soda and beef jerky that he had not paid for, authorities reported.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
Release of hit-and-run suspect prompts questions about investigation
The suspect wanted for leaving the scene, 25 year old Jacob Adler, turned himself into Police Monday. Officers applied for warrants, but they were taken under advisement by the Circuit Attorney and Adler was released Tuesday.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
