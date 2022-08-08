ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque zoo sees first gorilla birth in almost 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is celebrating the first birth of a gorilla in nearly 20 years. Zoo officials say a baby western lowland gorilla was born Wednesday to mother Samantha and father Kojo. Bob Lee, the zoo’s associate director. says the zoo does not yet...
