Margaret Mae Lee, 76 of Dunkirk passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born in Tulsa, OK on January 23, 1946. Margaret is survived by her children; Catherine “Cathy” (Dave) Keller of Forest, Edward “Eddie” (Angie) Lee of Collinsville, OK, Loucretia (Brian) Clawson of Kenton and Amanda (Jason) Fennell of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her brother Robert Anderson of Owasso, OK and sisters; Audrey King of Tulsa, OK and Carolyn (Jerry) Bubp of Verdigris, OK, eight grandchildren; Dustin (Danielle) Poland, Ashley (Tom) Shaheen, J.T. Lee, Jenna Lee, Brett Clawson, Alex Clawson, Brentley Fennell, Chance Fennell and five great grandchildren, Isaiah Poland, Lillian Poland, Joseph Poland, Alyvia Shaheen and Mason Shaheen. Margaret was a very loving and caring person. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo, crafts and was a wonderful artist. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Margaret to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

DUNKIRK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO