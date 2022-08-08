Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Extension Rainfall Report for July
Hardin County – During the month of July, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 5.54 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for July was 4.25 inches. Madelyn Lowery in Cessna Township received 6.55 inches of rain for the month, the most of any of the township sites. The least rain in July, 4.49 inches, was collected in Taylor Creek Township by Silver Creek Supply.
Four Ladies Represent Hardin County at Dolly Parton Imagination Library Luncheon
There were around 1000 people who attended the Ohio Statewide Celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Luncheon in Columbus this week. Representing Hardin County were: Beccy Ramsey, Karen Moore, Stacey Hensley & Annetta Holmes. Dolly Parton was presented a quilt with blocks created by each county. Hardin County’s block...
Farmers and Merchants Picnic in Ada Saturday
The 109th Farmers and Merchants Picnic will take place this Saturday August 13 at Ada War Memorial Park. A parade will get things started at 9:30 Saturday morning on West Lincoln Street to Main Street to the park. A flag raising ceremony will be held at 10:30. There will be...
New Wyandot County Fair Event Allows Those with Disabilities to Show Livestock
The Heart of a Champion Livestock Show will be a new event of the 2022 Wyandot County Fair. It is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday September 17 in the Goat Arena. Individuals with disabilities, or mentees, are paired with a Junior Fair Exhibitor, or mentors, who help them show an animal at the fair.
ICC Summer Festival Taking Place this Sunday
The Immaculate Conception Church Summer Festival will take place this Sunday. The event will run from noon until 7pm at the church in Kenton. There will be kids games, a bounce house, a magic show and Romick’s Railroad. Also featured is bingo, theme baskets, country store, book sale, a...
Summer Splash Pool Party Rescheduled for Thursday at Kenton Pool
The last of the Quest Federal Credit Union and WKTN Summer Splash Party Series for the 2022 season was scheduled for Tuesday at the Kenton Pool. It was, however, canceled due to the weather. You will be able to enjoy the event tomorrow- August 11. WKTN personnel will be there...
Mental Health Resources Focus of ONU Pharmacy Students’ Service Project for Ada Schools
ADA, Ohio – When Ohio Northern University students Joey Sidoti and Megan Breier were assigned to create a community service project as part of the College of Pharmacy’s Rural and Underserved Health Scholars Program (RUHSP), they zeroed in on the fact that many regional youth are struggling with mental health issues.
Free Lunches for All HN Students Through September 2022
Hardin Northern lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year have been established. All Hardin Northern students will receive free lunch through September. Starting in October, the district will revert back to the free or reduced application or certification. If parents are interested in maintaining free or reduced status for the...
Six Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
There were six people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .John A. Biederman was sentenced to a minimum of 3 and maximum of 4 and a half years in prison on one count of felonious assault. He was given credit for 106 days as time served.
KHS Cheerleaders Hosted a Mini Cheer Camp
The Kenton High School cheerleaders recently hosted a Mini Cheer Camp. 66 students in grades kindergarten through 8th attended the camp. The campers learned sideline chants and cheers, worked on jumps and tumbling and choreographed a dance. The mini-cheerleaders will cheer during the August 26th home football game against Elida.
Local Talent Part of Three Acts at 2022 Ballpark Bash
Ballpark Bash for 2022 is taking place a week from tomorrow, which is Saturday August 20. The gate will open at 4 that afternoon at the Home Run Memorial Park on State Route 292 in Kenton, with music from 5pm until midnight. The 5th Annual event will feature three bands,...
Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night
A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
Obituary for Margaret Mae Lee
Margaret Mae Lee, 76 of Dunkirk passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born in Tulsa, OK on January 23, 1946. Margaret is survived by her children; Catherine “Cathy” (Dave) Keller of Forest, Edward “Eddie” (Angie) Lee of Collinsville, OK, Loucretia (Brian) Clawson of Kenton and Amanda (Jason) Fennell of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her brother Robert Anderson of Owasso, OK and sisters; Audrey King of Tulsa, OK and Carolyn (Jerry) Bubp of Verdigris, OK, eight grandchildren; Dustin (Danielle) Poland, Ashley (Tom) Shaheen, J.T. Lee, Jenna Lee, Brett Clawson, Alex Clawson, Brentley Fennell, Chance Fennell and five great grandchildren, Isaiah Poland, Lillian Poland, Joseph Poland, Alyvia Shaheen and Mason Shaheen. Margaret was a very loving and caring person. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo, crafts and was a wonderful artist. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Margaret to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Obituary for Summer Murray
Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. Summer was born to William “Bill” (Cindy) Howe Jr. and Tonya (Gammon)(Todd) Ray on January 25, 1991 they both survived her. She married John Murray III on February 26, 2015 he survives her with their four sons; Kyle Michael, John Peter Michael IV “J”, Jensen Allen, Elijah Cole and daughter; Danicka Faith. She is also survived by her brothers; Billy Howe III of Forest, Gavin Ray of North Carolina, Isaiah Howe of Marion, and Cameron Howe of Marion sisters; Kala Brown of Kenton, Savannah Cannode of Marion. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers’ William “Bill” Howe Sr. and Donald Andrew “Andy” Gammon. Summer was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, making hair bows for her daughter and others. She loved the sight of sunflowers. Summer will be truly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
