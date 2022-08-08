Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
WVNews
Perry Lane Strader
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
WVNews
Hampshire Davis Bradley duo.jpg
ROMNEY, W.Va. (WV News) - Hampshire County will be alive with art in all its forms Saturday,…
WVNews
Seth Drvar helps anchor Hawk's offensive line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — University junior Seth Drvar wanted to be a running back, but was told being an offensive or defensive lineman would be more ideal. Little did he know he would play along the offensive line for the remainder of his career and have the opportunity to play on the defensive line as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
WVNews
Marcis Floyd Aces Transition Upon WVU Arrival
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Imagine you're an accomplished technician with demonstrated excellence in a particular job. Driven by the chance to show your ability at the highest level, you move to a new company that competes at the highest level of your field. Then, as soon as you arrive, you are told you are going to be assigned to a different task.
WVNews
Obituary dove
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully a…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
WVNews
Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment
KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Lions Clubs sponsor golf scramble
KINGWOOD — All seven of Preston County Lions Clubs are once again joining forces to hold a golf scramble at Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta. The scramble is scheduled for Aug. 27 with a noon tee time. Spots are still open for $300 per team.
WVNews
Engineer says old West Preston bleachers should be demolished
KINGWOOD — Engineers say that the bleachers at the old school in Masontown are structurally unsafe and should be demolished. Preston County School Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education Monday that structural engineers at Arrow Engineering examined the bleachers and issued a report.
WVNews
FTR
REEDSVILLE — State police charged William Edward Mankins, 59, of Independence, with third-offense driving on license suspended for DUI on Aug. 8. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $20,000. According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Mankins while he was driving an ATV on W.Va. 7 without a helmet. He passed field sobriety tests but has two prior convictions for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
WVNews
Second Saturday event set in Kingwood
KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
WVNews
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
WVNews
Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22
ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to renew therapy contracts, handle federal funds Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, which will include two contract renewals for therapist services. The therapists are Milestones and Music and Best Life Therapy, which provide music therapy and speech therapy, respectively.
WVNews
34th Annual golf tournament scheduled
ARTHURDALE — On Sept. 11, WV Caring will host its 34th annual Dr. D.R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club to benefit patient care for those with advanced life-limiting illnesses. Golfers are needed to play, have fun and make a difference in the lives of their...
Comments / 0