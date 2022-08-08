Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Oil Festival promises to be a whale of a time
For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
Erie man swims across Edinboro Lake for a good cause
An Erie man swam across Edinboro Lake Friday for a good cause. For the past month, Greg Heintz has been training for this swim while raising money for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The swim was a little more than one mile and took him less time than expected because of the perfect lake conditions. Heintz […]
Underdog BBQ finds a new home
A local restaurant is preparing to move into a new location that will allow growth and provide a better experience for customers. Staff of Underdog BBQ said the move has been stressful and faster than expected, but they are excited to bring their vision to life. Underdog BBQ closed its doors on July 25 to begin […]
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
Titusville Herald
Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
Community aides Cranesville family who lost house in fire
The community is stepping up once again to help a Cranesville family who lost everything in a house fire in July. A house fire on July 6 displaced a family of 12, who have been rebuilding the house since. The community has been donating building supplies, food and clothing. On Saturday, a benefit for the […]
cranberryeagle.com
Animals fetch record sums at Farm Show livestock auction
As Kylie Burke led her pig around the show arena, tears filled her eyes when the bids started coming in well over market value. In the end, her 275-pound swine sold for $42 per pound, breaking the record of $41 per pound. Two bidders combined their offers of $21 per pound to help Burke attain this feat.
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
Titusville Herald
Robert A. 'Bob' Sutton, 84
Robert A. “Bob” Sutton, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Bob was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Hydetown, to the late Dorsey and Gertrude Mealy Sutton. He was a graduate of Titusville High School and also a veteran,...
Titusville Herald
Paul R. Bensink, 60
Paul R. Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital. Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and attend a funeral there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
erienewsnow.com
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Ohio men taken to hospital in Erie after plane crash in Chautauqua County
The FAA and the Sheriff's Office are investigating this crash.
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
