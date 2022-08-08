Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County
A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
kvrr.com
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Otter Tail County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Angela Paavola was driving her SUV Southbound on Highway 29 near milepost 120 in Compton Township when she slammed into the back of a truck, driven by 28-year-old Tyler Heinzen.
740thefan.com
No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
DL-Online
Ulen-Hitterdal school voters shoot down $1.7 million bond for multi-use activity center
DETROIT LAKES — A $1.7 million school improvements bond was shot down by Ulen-Hitterdal School District voters on Tuesday — 285 “no” votes to 123 “yes” votes, or 70% to 30%. The school district was asking voters for authority to issue general obligation school...
DL-Online
Becker County Board primary winners gearing up for Nov. 8 election
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County incumbent Commissioner Ben Grimsley came in first in the Becker County Board race for District 2, with challenger David Meyer coming in a solid second. Grimsley received 329 votes and Meyer received 284 votes in the Aug. 9 primary election, according to the Becker...
DL-Online
Pillow-cleaning fundraiser at Detroit Lakes Methodist Church Aug. 24
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church is holding an unusual new fundraiser – pillow cleaning. Feather pillows and down pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed, with new ticking (fabric covers) of the customer’s choice. Crushed foam pillows can be cleaned and polyester...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 13 more We Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 4
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D., was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual will be held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
KNOX News Radio
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
DL-Online
Darlene Uselman
Feb. 9, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2022. FRAZEE, Minn. - Darlene Uselman, 76, Perham, Minn., formerly Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Frazee Care Center. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee.
