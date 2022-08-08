FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO