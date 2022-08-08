Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. A company’s credit card was used and fuel was taken using a company’s flex card. Value of $8,553.35. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police...
Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
FBI: Data from Indiana mall gunman’s laptop cannot be recovered
Data cannot be recovered from the laptop of the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, the FBI said Thursday.
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
inkfreenews.com
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
2 shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Village Trace Boulevard, a residential area off Guion Road. Police said officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the […]
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
Girlfriend critically injures boyfriend in shooting at local Walmart, police say
A person was critically injured in a shooting early Friday at the Walmart on Pendleton Pike, police say.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Four charged in connection to Indianapolis dog's death
Four adults are facing multiple charges after police say an adopted dog was found dead in a trash can.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
WNDU
Missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has reported that Trinity Martin has been located safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Trinity Martin of South Bend. The 12-year-old is believed to have run away from her home in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue in...
