Forest, OH

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
Extension Rainfall Report for July

Hardin County – During the month of July, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 5.54 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for July was 4.25 inches. Madelyn Lowery in Cessna Township received 6.55 inches of rain for the month, the most of any of the township sites. The least rain in July, 4.49 inches, was collected in Taylor Creek Township by Silver Creek Supply.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
LIMA, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Forest, OH
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected

PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
PERRYSBURG, OH
State Route construction update in Putnam County

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a construction update in Putnam County. State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street will close to one lane for repairs. Beginning Monday, August 15, State Route 109 will be closed for 5 days for culvert replacement. The detour...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
#The Village Of Forest
Putnam County court records

Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
TOLEDO, OH
Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening

The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Community Gun Violence Summit

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Tuesday evening at the Cambridge Center in Lima, Mayor Sharetta Smith held a community gun violence summit in response to recent shootings. The summit began with Mayor Smith discussing newly published homicide statistics for the city since 2010. The document revealed a number of findings. Among them, the Fifth Ward observed the most homicides during the period. Following the statistical overview, Mayor Smith asked us to leave the summit to allow a more open community discussion. Then, the floor was opened up for community members to share their ideas on how to respond against the rising violence.
LIMA, OH
‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County

OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
Downtown gets a new look

Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
SIDNEY, OH
City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
LIMA, OH

