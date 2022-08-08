LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Tuesday evening at the Cambridge Center in Lima, Mayor Sharetta Smith held a community gun violence summit in response to recent shootings. The summit began with Mayor Smith discussing newly published homicide statistics for the city since 2010. The document revealed a number of findings. Among them, the Fifth Ward observed the most homicides during the period. Following the statistical overview, Mayor Smith asked us to leave the summit to allow a more open community discussion. Then, the floor was opened up for community members to share their ideas on how to respond against the rising violence.

