Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Crestline company gets $3.99 million bid to demolish, clean up site
MANSFIELD -- The $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties will be in local hands. The Richland County Land Bank on Thursday approved the $3,995,000 bid of R&D Excavating of Crestline to demolish and clean up the former industrial sites that have sat idle for more than three decades.
wktn.com
Extension Rainfall Report for July
Hardin County – During the month of July, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 5.54 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for July was 4.25 inches. Madelyn Lowery in Cessna Township received 6.55 inches of rain for the month, the most of any of the township sites. The least rain in July, 4.49 inches, was collected in Taylor Creek Township by Silver Creek Supply.
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
State Route construction update in Putnam County
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a construction update in Putnam County. State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street will close to one lane for repairs. Beginning Monday, August 15, State Route 109 will be closed for 5 days for culvert replacement. The detour...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
wktn.com
New Wyandot County Fair Event Allows Those with Disabilities to Show Livestock
The Heart of a Champion Livestock Show will be a new event of the 2022 Wyandot County Fair. It is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday September 17 in the Goat Arena. Individuals with disabilities, or mentees, are paired with a Junior Fair Exhibitor, or mentors, who help them show an animal at the fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
Beacon
Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening
The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
hometownstations.com
Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Community Gun Violence Summit
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Tuesday evening at the Cambridge Center in Lima, Mayor Sharetta Smith held a community gun violence summit in response to recent shootings. The summit began with Mayor Smith discussing newly published homicide statistics for the city since 2010. The document revealed a number of findings. Among them, the Fifth Ward observed the most homicides during the period. Following the statistical overview, Mayor Smith asked us to leave the summit to allow a more open community discussion. Then, the floor was opened up for community members to share their ideas on how to respond against the rising violence.
‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County
OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Sidney Daily News
Downtown gets a new look
Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
wktn.com
Mental Health Resources Focus of ONU Pharmacy Students’ Service Project for Ada Schools
ADA, Ohio – When Ohio Northern University students Joey Sidoti and Megan Breier were assigned to create a community service project as part of the College of Pharmacy’s Rural and Underserved Health Scholars Program (RUHSP), they zeroed in on the fact that many regional youth are struggling with mental health issues.
Comments / 0