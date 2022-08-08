ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

live5news.com

Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Alleged Murdaugh conspirator to face bond revocation hearing Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond revocation hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme. Curtis Eddie Smith will appear in front of Judge Clifton Newman at 3 p.m. at the Richland...
PUBLIC SAFETY
live5news.com

Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: 3 boys who fled facility in Georgetown Co. in custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff says three boys who ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area are in custody. Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the three 14-year-old boys had been located just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies say the boys had run from the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
lowndessignal.com

Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21

MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
COKER, AL
WGAU

Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

