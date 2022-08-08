Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
live5news.com
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator to face bond revocation hearing Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond revocation hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme. Curtis Eddie Smith will appear in front of Judge Clifton Newman at 3 p.m. at the Richland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit after police body cam footage shows an officer ‘slamming’ a man to the ground, injuring him, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
live5news.com
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
live5news.com
Sheriff: 3 boys who fled facility in Georgetown Co. in custody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff says three boys who ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area are in custody. Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the three 14-year-old boys had been located just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies say the boys had run from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur. On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes'...
lowndessignal.com
Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
Joe’s Pawn Shop owner facing federal charge after raid
The owner of an Albertville pawn shop raided last week is now facing federal charges, court documents show.
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested following a downtown Charleston shooting on Wednesday. James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child’s face with shoe
The video shows the child entering the classroom followed by a daycare worker who appears to strike them in the face with a shoe.
Comments / 11