Keesha Dia Anderson
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.
Perry Lane Strader
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
Obituary dove
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully a…
Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
HAU Pan Jammin 2022.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will kick off the 2022-2023 season w…
Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
FTR
REEDSVILLE — State police charged William Edward Mankins, 59, of Independence, with third-offense driving on license suspended for DUI on Aug. 8. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $20,000. According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Mankins while he was driving an ATV on W.Va. 7 without a helmet. He passed field sobriety tests but has two prior convictions for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
Engineer says old West Preston bleachers should be demolished
KINGWOOD — Engineers say that the bleachers at the old school in Masontown are structurally unsafe and should be demolished. Preston County School Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education Monday that structural engineers at Arrow Engineering examined the bleachers and issued a report.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment
KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
Whitehair returns from injury to lead defending champs as sophomore QB
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After an abbreviated debut on the high school football scene a year ago, Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair is ready for a full shot at the spotlight. As a freshman in 2021, Whitehair took over the starting job in the middle of the Polar...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to renew therapy contracts, handle federal funds Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, which will include two contract renewals for therapist services. The therapists are Milestones and Music and Best Life Therapy, which provide music therapy and speech therapy, respectively.
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
Kingwood gets update on mobile home park
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council received an update Tuesday from the new owner of the Creekside Estates mobile home park on his progress in cleaning the site and bringing rental units to town. Justin Stevens bought the former Rodeheaver’s Trailer Park earlier this year. Council awarded him a grant of...
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
Robert Quinn pleads guilty to murdering Philip "Buckie" Barlow
KINGWOOD — Robert Joseph Quinn pleaded guilty Tuesday to the first-degree murder of Philip “Buckie” Barlow in 2019. Quinn, 45, of Tunnelton, also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. Felony charges of kidnapping and concealment of a deceased body were dismissed by the prosecution as part of the plea agreement.
Two charged with possession of catalytic converters
KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with possessing catalytic converters after a vehicle fire on Interstate 68. According to criminal complaints, firefighters called Preston 911 Aug. 6 after seeing catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Deputies said they found two in the vehicle, and those in the car had no written proof they owned them.
County commissioners award more ARPA funds
KINGWOOD — Two more projects received the nod for stimulus funding from the Preston County Commission Tuesday. Commissioners awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Town of Terra Alta in the amount of $500,000 to replace a water tower and to the Town of Rowlesburg, $200,000 went for improvements to its sanitary sewer system.
