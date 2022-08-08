ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. They were found after a health care aide asked for a welfare check when she arrived there and they did not come to their door.

Both men were said to have preexisting medical conditions.

Officials said both men were scheduled for an autopsy in Greenville to determine the cause of death. This is a developing investigation and detectives say they are working to determine what occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO or the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400.

