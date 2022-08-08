Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
The history of Taylormade’s Spider: From unconventional to iconic
There are few putter designs that can be identified by a single name: Anser, Bullseye, Zebra, 2-Ball — you say those names, and almost any golfer on the planet can picture those shapes in their mind. As we get close to the 15-year anniversary of this next putter, I think it’s time that we officially add to the list: Spider.
Golf.com
These 3 clever short-game tips will shave strokes off your card | Tour Validated
Ask any good player and he or she will tell you that the key to shooting lower scores is having a solid short game. Sure, it’s fun to crush balls off the tee, but unless you know how to navigate the all-important shots around the green with proficiency, the distance of your tee shots matters next to nothing if you can’t get up and down.
Golf.com
Best Golf Rangefinders of 2022
Picture this: You’re walking the fairways of your local nine-hole public course, searching for the red, white, or blue discs to get a better idea of your ball’s distance to the green. You’re in the left or right rough, 20-30 yards away from the nearest disc. As you trek back to your ball, you have numbers, equations, and questions swirling in your head: “150 yards to the center of the green… 15 yards back of the white yardage marker… Is the flag in the front of the green or the back?” That’s a lot of calculation and contemplation.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: How should you test your clubs?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What’s the best way to test clubs on my own? – Hunter S., Iowa. We’re going to assume you mean testing the distances,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Stay shady throughout your round with the all-new Birdie Juice bucket hat
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: Do PXG’s 0211 XCOR2 irons live up to the hype?
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. The tools: PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons (4-PW; True Temper Elevate 95...
Golf.com
2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both
Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
Comments / 0