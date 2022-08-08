Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s reported LIV defection would be different. Here’s why
“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”. So said Cameron Smith on Wednesday in Memphis, site of the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ first round, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in response to a report that he is set to join LIV after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. It also led to a natural follow-up:
Golf.com
How LIV pros vs. the PGA Tour looked inside the courtroom | Drop Zone
GOLF Senior Writer Josh Sens was on site in downtown San Jose for the first battle between LIV pros and the PGA Tour on Tuesday afternoon. Sens was one of 15 or so media members attending in person; he said there was an overflow room prepared for media but it was ultimately unnecessary. He joined Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak on this week’s Drop Zone podcast to break down what he saw and what we can expect next.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English breaks down his controversial push cart tweet
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
Here’s why Rory McIlroy stopped looking at his own golf swing on video
Rory McIlroy, a bit like the rest of us, used to spend significant time studying swings. “I used to look at a lot of different golf swings,” he said on Wednesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “I’d look at early 2000s Tiger a lot. … Grant Waite was always the model on V1 when I was growing up and he had a pretty nice swing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
Golf.com
Best Golf Rangefinders of 2022
Picture this: You’re walking the fairways of your local nine-hole public course, searching for the red, white, or blue discs to get a better idea of your ball’s distance to the green. You’re in the left or right rough, 20-30 yards away from the nearest disc. As you trek back to your ball, you have numbers, equations, and questions swirling in your head: “150 yards to the center of the green… 15 yards back of the white yardage marker… Is the flag in the front of the green or the back?” That’s a lot of calculation and contemplation.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
With the LIV lawsuits behind them (for now), how the PGA Tour can look to heal
Just as the first shots were fired in golf’s biggest courtroom battle in decades Tuesday afternoon, Sam Burns stepped to the podium at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a decidedly different message. “For me, I fully support the PGA Tour 100 percent,” he said curtly. “It was a...
Golf.com
The Official World Golf Ranking just got better. Here’s how it works
While LIV Golf’s rise has raised new questions about the merits of the Official World Golf Ranking, in the background a major change has occurred. The ranking has rid itself of bias and injected new features into its algorithm to improve its accuracy and relevancy. Confused? We understand! The...
Golf.com
What’s the No. 1 thing holding Rickie Fowler back? He thinks he knows.
He said he didn’t watch, though he did check his phone a few times. He played golf instead, though Rickie Fowler’s round was, shall we say, relaxed. “There was no money on the line,” Fowler said. “Just casual round. I think I got a drink for the back nine.”
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
‘I’ve been trying that for years’: What swing advice did JT just give Jordan Spieth?
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. While golf fans may be patiently waiting for Jordan Spieth to return to the heights he once experienced, Spieth has certainly found a new-look swing he can win with. He’s 18th in SG: Tee-to-Green in 2022, which has helped him to a win, two runner-ups and 15th place in the FedEx Cup standings as he enters this week’s FedEx St. Jude.
Golf.com
Do LIV players stand to lose big on endorsement deals? It’s complicated
During Judge Beth L. Freeman’s Tuesday ruling in favor of the PGA Tour vs. the temporary restraining order filed by LIV players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones, new information surfaced in regard to how LIV Golf contracts might be structured. “From what I understand … these contracts...
Golf.com
‘They’ve been brainwashed:’ Billy Horschel sounds off on LIV players’ expectations
Billy Horschel isn’t expecting to see any LIV Golf players back on the PGA Tour anytime soon. “I’ve said to some of the guys personally, I think they’ve been brainwashed,” Horschel said of LIV commits in an interview with Golf Channel Wednesday from the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “The way they feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour.”
Golf.com
Your complete guide to the FedEx Cup Playoffs
It’s playoff season and for the next three weeks, the best pros on the PGA Tour will be battling out for *checks notes* $105 million in prize money. The FedEx Cup today looks very different than the first one did back in 2007, when Tiger Woods came home with a measly $10 million, so this guide is meant to prep you for what this year’s edition will look like, with a brief history of how we got to this format.
NFL・
Golf.com
Confused by the first LIV golfer court hearing? It hinged on these 5 keys
The first hearing between LIV golfers and the PGA tour took place this week, and left in its wake plenty of confusion. Does the PGA Tour maintaining the status quo mean anything for the greater lawsuit? Maybe a little. Will it reach a trial? Perhaps, but not until September 2023...
Golf.com
‘Tough on both of us’: Rickie Fowler splits with longtime caddie Joe Skovron
Rickie Fowler enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in two years, but he’ll do so this year with a new caddie on his bag. Fowler and longtime looper Joe Skovron split following last week’s Wyndham Championship, and Fowler is now in the market for a new caddie.
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
Golf.com
That Scottie Scheffler-Cam Smith incident? They had one of the BEST reactions to it.
Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith, after breaking the Internet, had a thought that would have lit it on fire. Such was their reaction to The Step-through and The Glare. Nothing to see here. It happens. Let’s even have some fun with it. To catch you up, during Thursday’s first...
Comments / 0