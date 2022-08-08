49 Winchester To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut This Month

Joshua Black Wilkins

The boys of 49 Winchester are headed to make their debut at the Mother Church of Country Music.

They just announced that they’ll be making their big debut on the Opry stage later this month on August 30th, and if you aren’t already familiar with the Castlewood, Virginia band, it’s high time to change that.

They’ve been gaining momentum over the last several years with their self-described “Appalachian Soul” sound, which is a beautiful and unique mixture of southern rock, folk, roots rock, country that you can’t quite compare to anyone else in the genre.

They just released their fantastic fourth album Fortune Favors The Bold back in May, and have been out on the road opening for Whiskey Myers this summer alongside Shane Smith and the Saints.

Not bad company at all, to say the least, and if you’re already a fan of the up-and-coming Virginia band, then you already know why they’ve earned their spot on this hallowed stage after putting in years of hard work and relentless touring across the country:

“Honored & excited to share we will make our Grand Ole Opry debut later this month! It’s been a long road to get here and we couldn’t have done it without all those who have believed in our music & supported us over the years.

We have played stages all across this country, from dive bars to huge outdoor amphitheaters but there’s only one Opry. Let’s make some country music history, y’all.

Tuesday, August 30th with Aaron Tippin Gary Muledeer @The War & Treaty Charlie Worsham & more! Tickets on sale now. link in bio!”

I think the title track about sums it up…

“Fortune Favors the Bold”