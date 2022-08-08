ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Plain Jane” By Hailey Whitters

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te6zs_0h9OpU2F00
Harper Smith

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Plain Jane” by Hailey Whitters.

From her third studio album Raised that was released earlier this year, “Plain Jane” will give you a very clear picture of Hailey and who she is.

Written by Hailey along with Cary Barlowe and Hillary Lindsey, there are some great lyrics that portray her as an imperfect human who has a lot of flaws, yet one who has learned to own them and use it to her advantage in a way.

She’s not a cookie-cutter girl, but she owns it, and that’s what makes her so unique and special:

“I like roads that go on windin’

Stuck in the rough, comin’ up diamonds

I ain’t afraid to wear my flaws

It’s so last year to cover ’em all

If you’re like me, hitch up your wagon

And throw on your baggage…”

Hailey adds in the chorus that she’s “a little more messed up Mary than Plain Jane,” and I just love the simplicity and message of that line.

She knows exactly who she is, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse, and if you don’t like it, tough luck… the corn queen isn’t taking anybody’s shit and I love her for it:

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Posts Tribute Photo Album — See The Photos

Remembering the good times: Just an hour after news broke that Olivia Newton-John died at 73 years old on August 8, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a whole slew of photos with her late mother. Lattanzi didn't write a caption, she simply just added a bunch of pictures to Instagram. Of course, people couldn't help but console her in the comments section. One person wrote, "Sending love to you," while another added, "So very deeply sorry for your loss. I know that she will be forever your angel. Sending you so many healing prayers during this difficult time."A third user...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

175K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy