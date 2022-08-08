Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Plain Jane” By Hailey Whitters

Harper Smith

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Plain Jane” by Hailey Whitters.

From her third studio album Raised that was released earlier this year, “Plain Jane” will give you a very clear picture of Hailey and who she is.

Written by Hailey along with Cary Barlowe and Hillary Lindsey, there are some great lyrics that portray her as an imperfect human who has a lot of flaws, yet one who has learned to own them and use it to her advantage in a way.

She’s not a cookie-cutter girl, but she owns it, and that’s what makes her so unique and special:

“I like roads that go on windin’

Stuck in the rough, comin’ up diamonds

I ain’t afraid to wear my flaws

It’s so last year to cover ’em all

If you’re like me, hitch up your wagon

And throw on your baggage…”

Hailey adds in the chorus that she’s “a little more messed up Mary than Plain Jane,” and I just love the simplicity and message of that line.

She knows exactly who she is, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse, and if you don’t like it, tough luck… the corn queen isn’t taking anybody’s shit and I love her for it: