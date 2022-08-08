Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around, State Board of Elections officials say when residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, they can choose the option to make it a regular thing on an automatic basis every election. It’s recommended that folks go through the state’s election website, at elections.il.gov to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming and future elections. November 8th election ballots will start going out to voters on September 29th.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
North Scott Community School District Hosting Safety Symposium Today
The North Scott Community School District is pleased to host the Inaugural Quad City. School Safety Symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 8 am to 3:30 pm in the North Scott High. School Auditorium. The event was organized in partnership with a number of agencies and. organizations:. ● Advanced Law...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjol.com
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Iowa And Illinois Grants Over $700,000 Awarded By Doris & Victor Day Foundation
Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation announced the Foundation has awarded grants totaling $701,000 for the current grant cycle. The grant awards to Scott and Rock Island County not-for-profit organizations and programs culminates a months-long review process, said Tyla. The directors strive to bring to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s new at the State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs Dino Don is bringing his two dozen animatronic dinosaurs […]
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 1