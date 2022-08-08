ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

KVOE

Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Crawford Street Storage, an 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Salina, Kansas. Robert Cook, associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local individual/personal trust. Colby Haugness, Kansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash

Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision

BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

Feds: Man allegedly defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based […]
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
WIBW

1 killed in wreck near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WAMEGO, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANE ALEXANDER STOKES, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation x2, Failure to appear; Bond $40,000. He remains confined to the Riley County Jail. ANTHONY RAY...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
