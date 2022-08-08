Read full article on original website
Emergency Management confirms reopening of road on the west side of Junction City
Work occurred Thursday morning to move a truck and trailer carrying an empty container that had stalled on Liberty Hall Road west of Junction City. The work was done after a power unit for the trailer was brought in from Texas overnight. That unit guides the trailer. There was a...
Fire west of MHK damages baler, destroys prairie hay meadow
RILEY COUNTY - A baler caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying approximately 2 acres of prairie hay meadow west of Manhattan. Shortly before 4:30 pm, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the 6600 block of Anderson Avenue on the report of an out of control fire caused by a baler malfunction.
Rocking M Media Circles Which Stations It Wants To Auction In Bankruptcy Reorganization.
Rocking M Media is putting a dozen full-power stations and a translator up for auction, including its Wichita stations, as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. The move is designed to raise enough funds that would allow the company launched in 2007 by Monte and Doris Miller to continue, albeit with a focus on smaller Kansas markets.
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
Ribbon cutting marks official opening of 'Find Your Yoga'
MANHATTAN - On Friday morning, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at 'Find Your Yoga' A Wellness Studio, which is located on Vanesta Place in Manhattan. 'Find Your Yoga' was founded by Lindsey Volz, and is designed to empower individuals to become healthier versions of themselves.
Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Crawford Street Storage, an 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Salina, Kansas. Robert Cook, associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local individual/personal trust. Colby Haugness, Kansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
Feds: Man allegedly defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based […]
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
Riley County Arrest Report August 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANE ALEXANDER STOKES, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation x2, Failure to appear; Bond $40,000. He remains confined to the Riley County Jail. ANTHONY RAY...
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
23-year-old Riley Co. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
UPDATE: Three injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in MHK
MANHATTAN - Three people were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for injuries they received in a crash at the intersection of S. Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. A 21-year old female, driving a 2009 Dodge Journey and a 23-year old, driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu,...
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
