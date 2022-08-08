ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

One dead, three hurt, another uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — A 20-year-old Mississippi man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Slidell Saturday morning. According to Louisiana State Police , the victim the man was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Investigations revealed that 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport, MS. was headed east on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish in a 2021 Toyota Corolla at the same time as a 2003 Mack dump truck. For unknown reasons, Reubon rear-ended the dump truck.

Troopers say, Athuris Rapp, who was in the backseat of the Corolla, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene while two others including Kelly, sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Kelly and one other passenger were wearing a seatbelt during the crash but the other two were not, according to the Louisiana State Police. The driver of the dump truck was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as a part of the ongoing investigation. The conditions of those hospitalized are not known.

“Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” said Louisiana State Police Troop L.

