Proposed apartment building draws criticism in Washingtonville

Residents are raising new overdevelopment concerns in Orange County, this time in Washingtonville.

Village officials are considering a proposal to demolish a house at 61 East Main St. to build a 28-unit apartment building and parking lot.

The house was built in the 1800s and was formerly a doctor’s office.

Critics of the project say the location is a flood zone and the wrong spot for the project.

"It’s not zoned for apartments there,” said Donna Jacaruso. “It’s office-residential and certainly does not align with the aesthetics or any other part of what’s going on.”

Mayor Joe Bucco says the proposal is in the planning stages. He says if approved, the project would generate an additional $21,000 in property taxes each year.

A public meeting to address concerns is being held Tuesday night.