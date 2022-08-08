ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk 2022

After going virtual for the past two years, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to in-person at the State Farm Corporate South in Bloomington!. Register to walk and begin fundraising today at www.komen.org/bloomingtonwalk. Proceeds from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research,...
Central Illinoisans turning to food pantries for help during record inflation

MACKINAW – With record inflation, central Illinoisans are turning to food pantries for relief, especially in the Village of Mackinaw. According to Tammy Bishop, President of the Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, the turnout is more significant than ever. “The average middle-class citizen are just – they’re struggling. The electric...
Springfield might get another national monument

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield might get another national monument. The National Park Service is studying the sites and stories of a race riot from 114 years ago, a riot credited with leading to the creation of the NAACP. Dan Duster, a great-grandson of journalist and civil rights pioneer Ida B....
District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols

BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
Butter cow unveiled at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
