Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk 2022
After going virtual for the past two years, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to in-person at the State Farm Corporate South in Bloomington!. Register to walk and begin fundraising today at www.komen.org/bloomingtonwalk. Proceeds from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research,...
Pork and Pigskins Championship returns to crown best pork chop sandwich in Illinois
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association are teaming up again this fall to find the state’s best concession stand pork chop sandwich. It’s called the Pork and Pigskins Championship and last year’s winner was Normal Community High School. The IHSA’s...
Spotlight on Jesse White during opening day of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse...
Central Illinoisans turning to food pantries for help during record inflation
MACKINAW – With record inflation, central Illinoisans are turning to food pantries for relief, especially in the Village of Mackinaw. According to Tammy Bishop, President of the Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, the turnout is more significant than ever. “The average middle-class citizen are just – they’re struggling. The electric...
Springfield might get another national monument
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield might get another national monument. The National Park Service is studying the sites and stories of a race riot from 114 years ago, a riot credited with leading to the creation of the NAACP. Dan Duster, a great-grandson of journalist and civil rights pioneer Ida B....
District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols
BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
Five Central Illinois firefighters earn ‘stork pin’ for helping deliver a baby
SPRINGFIELD – The birth of a baby is exciting, but for two-month-old Corbin Sarsany of Springfield, it was a little too exciting. It was clear to Rhett Sarsany that his second child would not wait to get to the hospital on Father’s Day. He called 9-1-1 and both Springfield and Chatham fire departments showed up.
Butter cow unveiled at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
McLean County Coroner ID’s Normal woman found deceased in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder reports Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON – Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle Able was the...
