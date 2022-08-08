Read full article on original website
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting
Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash. Staying healthy while kicking off a new school year. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT. Are you ready for the new school year? Well...
How high pressure affects our weather
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lately you may have heard the term ‘ridge of high pressure’ used as we tolerate another week of hot summer temperatures. The opposite could be said for folks living on the east coast where there is currently a ‘trough of low pressure’ affecting them. But what does it all mean and how does it affect our weather here in Nebraska?
Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Rapper Flo Rida will perform Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Nebraska State Fair. Lady A was previously scheduled to perform but cancelled their tour while a band member seeks treatment for alcohol addiction. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty...
The song remains the same....Hot
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The drought situation got worse over three areas of the state, but it was the opposite corners of the state where the greater changes were realized. Southwest Nebraska saw a noticeable expansion of the “exceptional drought status” and the northeast areas expanded the ‘extreme drought status.’ This means major crop loss and pasture damage, extreme fire danger and more widespread water shortages likely are occurring. The drought around the Tri-Cities is stable but Grand Island pushed their yearly precipitation deficit above the six inch mark, with Hastings nearly six inches below normal.
