ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
opso.net

OPSO Ladies Handgun Course Set For September

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a Women’s Firearms Training Class at the North Delta Training Academy located at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range Saturday, September 24th from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The class is free and limited to 30 participants. Complete details are in the...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled

UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Russell
Person
James Poe
MyArkLaMiss

One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
CALHOUN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ouachita Parish Sheriff
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call nets wanted man

A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
opso.net

Six Arrested In SCAT Investigation

During the investigation of suspected illegal narcotics activity on Redbud Lane in West Monroe, Ouachita Parish SCAT Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block on July 31, 2022. The search yielded a large quantity of narcotics, including methamphetamine, alprazolam tablets and Vyvanse caplets. Tracy Reiger, Connie Williams, Zachary Allen, Donald Costin, Tyler Tant and Bobby Ross III were subsequently arrested and booked into OCC on narcotics charges.
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy