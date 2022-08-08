Read full article on original website
opso.net
OPSO Ladies Handgun Course Set For September
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a Women’s Firearms Training Class at the North Delta Training Academy located at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range Saturday, September 24th from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The class is free and limited to 30 participants. Complete details are in the...
Police: West Monroe man arrested for South 24th Street shooting; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched near the intersection of South 24th Street and Calypso Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a shooting. Around 4 AM, officers made contact with the victim of the shooting at […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor- Vehicle Crash In Calhoun (Calhoun, LA)
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun. The crash happened on the 300 block of Griggs road at around 5:45 p.m. Three occupants were in the vehicle. One person sustained fatal [..]
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
KNOE TV8
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police were dispatched to Smoker’s Paradise Tabacco Shop on the 3000 block of Cypress Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 8:43 PM, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned a […]
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
Traffic Alert: West Monroe PD working accidents on I-20 west and eastbound
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route. Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater […]
One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Louisiana man arrested by police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
opso.net
Six Arrested In SCAT Investigation
During the investigation of suspected illegal narcotics activity on Redbud Lane in West Monroe, Ouachita Parish SCAT Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block on July 31, 2022. The search yielded a large quantity of narcotics, including methamphetamine, alprazolam tablets and Vyvanse caplets. Tracy Reiger, Connie Williams, Zachary Allen, Donald Costin, Tyler Tant and Bobby Ross III were subsequently arrested and booked into OCC on narcotics charges.
