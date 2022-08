Razorback Athletics welcomes University of Arkansas students and families to campus for the start of the 2022-23 academic year by opening Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium from Thursday, August 11 through Saturday, August 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO