wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne storm debris collection ends August 19
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne will be ending their storm debris collection service for residents impacted by the June 13 and July 5 storms by Friday, August 19, when all requests for debris removal will be completed. Beginning August 19, the Republic Services compost...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
wfft.com
U.S. 6 between Maple Street and C.R. 28 to close on August 15
Allen County Plan Commission hears public comments regarding zoning standards for ground-mounted solar panels
The topic that drew dozens of people to Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne was a potential change to the county’s zoning guidelines for ground-mounted solar panels.
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Firefighters battle house fire on City’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fire crews from several districts battled a fire on the City’s north side Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street around 2:30 p.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire,...
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
What you need to know: Fort Wayne City Utilities updating water meters
If you haven't already, you'll receive a letter from Fort Wayne City Utilities sometime over the next year about scheduling an appointment to have your water meter replaced.
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
Inside Indiana Business
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
wfft.com
TSA looking for future Fort Wayne International Airport employees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for new workers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) invited job-seekers to the WorkOne building to discuss potential hires. Spokesperson Jessica Mayle says the Fort Wayne International Airport isn’t struggling with staffing right now, but the agency wants to...
wfft.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured on US 33 near Cook Road
A motorcycle and semi collide on U.S. 33 near Cook Road north of Fort Wayne Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
WANE-TV
Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
