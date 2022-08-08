Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode
Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
Millie Bobby Brown Details 'Unhealthy' Relationship With TikTok Star
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic. Brown, 18, described it as an "unhealthy situation" that she now sees as a "blip" in her life. She began a "year of healing" after walking away from Ecimovic in January 2021. Last summer, Ecimovic claimed he had a sexual relationship with Brown when she was a minor and "groomed" her, claims Brown's team called "irresponsible."
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
Netflix Reveals Renewal Fate of Popular Reality TV Series for Season 3
After Netflix subscribers finish their eight-episode binge of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, they can already start to look forward to a new season. The streaming giant has officially renewed Indian Matchmaking for Season 3, meaning elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia will help even more singles find romantic connections. Netflix actually...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Says She Might Leave Franchise Soon
Cheryl Burke isn't sure about her future when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro on the ABC dance competition admitted she's not sure how many more seasons she has in her during an interview with Allison Kugel on her Allison Interviews podcast Tuesday. "Where I'm at...
YouTube Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dead at 33
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill has died. The YouTube star, who rose to fame for her makeup tutorials on the social media platform, shared with her 7.6 million Instagram followers Thursday that Jon passed away after a "sudden tragedy." He was 33. Hill shared the devastating announcement in...
Wendy Williams Teases Her Return in New Promo
Wendy Williams is not returning to television this fall, but she found a new way to reach out to her fans. On Tuesday, Williams teased her return with the announcement of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. The news comes about two months after the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired, with Sherri Shepherd as host. Shepherd's own show will replace Wendy Williams this fall.
Hulu Makes Major Change to Commercials Amid Backlash
Hulu was pushed to make a major decision about political ads last month when some subscribers threatened a boycott. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu rejected ads about safe abortion access and gun safety from groups associated with the Democratic party, despite the fact that those same ads were aired on other Disney-owned platforms like ABC News and ESPN. After some tough publicity and online pressure, Disney issued a statement to THR saying that Hulu would air the commercials after all.
Liam Hemsworth Heckles Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Birthday Post
Liam Hemsworth couldn't help but poke fun at brother Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the Thor: Love and Thunder star's 39th birthday. The Hunger Games star, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of his big brother with a beard full of snow as Liam kneels by his side. "Happy...
'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Creator Has Followup Show in the Works
The writer and showrunner behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has a brand new show ready to go, and the entertainment industry is reportedly bracing for impact. According to a report by Deadline, Gilligan will soon begin pitching a brand new series with no connection to his previous work at all. Details on the project are scarce, but with Gilligan attached, at least eight or nine networks are prepared to make a bid.
'Ghosts' Season 2 on CBS: TV Guide Offers First Look at Script of Premiere Episode
The Woodstone Bed & Breakfast is almost open for business! Months after CBS's hit comedy Ghosts closed out its debut season with a major ratings win, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series is set to return to TV screens next month, and fans now have their best look yet at Season 2 thanks to a glimpse of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere episode script, titled "Spies."
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Co-Starring in 'Legally Blonde 3' Is a Dream for 'The Office' Alum
Fans of the Legally Blonde franchise are excited to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, but The Office writer and alum Mindy Kaling has one dream for the film. She told Extra in a recent chat that she'd love to work with Ava Phillipe and her famous mom in the third film, which she is writing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, but Kaling works with Ava's brother Deacon on her Netflix project Never Have I Ever. "Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.
Olivia Wilde Claims Ex Jason Sudeikis 'Clearly Intended to Threaten' Her With Custody Papers
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' relationship drama shows no signs of ending. Wilde claimed her ex-fiancé tried to "embarrass" and "threaten" her when she was served with custody papers on stage at an industry event. First beginning their relationship in 2011, the couple went on to have two children,...
