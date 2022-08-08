ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrea Jones
4d ago

This right here makes me sick that DCFS failed many children in this type of situation 💔💔 how many children have to suffer or die before something is done

Karla Chandler
4d ago

they take kids from homes with no cause, but then they leave them when their are so many signs they should not be left in the home. What the frig is their criteria?

Seesthroughaclearlense
4d ago

Still can’t believe this happened. The first time the child came even close to contact with illegal drugs,or drugs period,the children should’ve been removed.Per being evidence of illegal drugs around children,Obviously reeks of the simple fact that there is an active addiction of a parent and children need to be removed immediately and put into a safe environment.

