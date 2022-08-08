Russell Hornsby Signs With APA, Reunites With Agent Andrew Rogers

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : BMF star Russell Hornsby has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Hornsby is the second prominent client to follow longtime agent Andrew Rogers there, joining Regina Hall who also recently signed with APA. Veteran ICM Partners agent Rogers last month became the head of Global Talent at APA.

Hornsby headlines the Starz series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family ) and will next be seen starring as Don King in Hulu’s limited series Mike about the rise of Mike Tyson. APA also reps BMF executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and fellow star Demetrius “lil meech” Flennory Jr.

Hornsby’s resume includes the feature Fences opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in which he reprised his role from the Tony-winning Broadway production, the Fox 2000 film The Hate U Give with Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall, Creed II opposite Michael B. Jordan as well as series Seven Seconds opposite Regina King and Lost In Space on Netflix as as well as NBC’s Grimm and Showtime’s The Affair.

Hornsby continues to be repped by longtime managers Leonard Torgan and Jon Taub of Cohn/Torgan Management and John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson.