ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Hornsby Signs With APA, Reunites With Agent Andrew Rogers

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sZvV_0h9OlAul00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : BMF star Russell Hornsby has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Hornsby is the second prominent client to follow longtime agent Andrew Rogers there, joining Regina Hall who also recently signed with APA. Veteran ICM Partners agent Rogers last month became the head of Global Talent at APA.

Hornsby headlines the Starz series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family ) and will next be seen starring as Don King in Hulu’s limited series Mike about the rise of Mike Tyson. APA also reps BMF executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and fellow star Demetrius “lil meech” Flennory Jr.

Hornsby’s resume includes the feature Fences opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in which he reprised his role from the Tony-winning Broadway production, the Fox 2000 film The Hate U Give with Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall, Creed II opposite Michael B. Jordan as well as series Seven Seconds opposite Regina King and Lost In Space on Netflix as as well as NBC’s Grimm and Showtime’s The Affair.

Hornsby continues to be repped by longtime managers Leonard Torgan and Jon Taub of Cohn/Torgan Management and John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live.  He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Russell Hornsby
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Regina King
Person
Regina Hall
Deadline

‘Black Cake’: Glynn Turman & Sonita Henry Join Hulu Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Sonita Henry (Krypton) are joining the cast of Black Cake, Hulu’s drama from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Turman will play Charles Mitch, a successful lawyer in Newport Beach, Calif. whose top priority is to honor the final wishes of his dear friend and client Eleanor Bennett after she loses her battle to cancer. As Charles works with Eleanor’s family to complete her requests, he is persistent to keep the family together while simultaneously working through his own private grief....
TV SERIES
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Alternative Tv#Bmf#Icm Partners#Rogers#Global Talent#Black Mafia#Nbc#Showtime#Cohn Torgan Management#Svp#Roswell
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy