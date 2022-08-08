ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Blasts Warner Bros. Over Killing ‘Batgirl’ but Standing by ‘The Flash’: ‘Incredibly Bad Look’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9Ulo_0h9Ol3ov00

Click here to read the full article.

Kevin Smith is calling out Warner Bros. Discovery for a series of “bad” decisions over the DC Universe.

Smith dished on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO should reassess releasing “ Batgirl ,” the shelved $90 million DC Comics installment starring Leslie Grace , Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons.

It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie ,” Smith lamented. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel,’ and it was a wonderful fucking show, and they had more money to do ‘Batgirl’ than they had to do an episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’ and stuff.”

Smith said, “I love all the CW shows, but the CW shows show their budgetary constraints. They said ‘Batgirl’ looked too cheap because it was a $90 million movie. How do you make a cheap-looking $90 million movie? If it looked slightly better than an episode of ‘Arrow’ then why couldn’t we see that?”

Smith continued on “Babble-On” that it is “baffling” for Warner Bros. Discovery to stand by “The Flash” star Ezra Miller amid multiple arrests when “Batgirl” actress Leslie Grace wasn’t even given a chance.

“I don’t give a shit how bad the ‘Batgirl’ movie is, nobody in that movie is complicated or has anything in their real life you have to market around,” Smith summed up. “In ‘The Flash’ movie, we all know there’s a big problem ! Flash is the Reverse-Flash in real life.”

“Batgirl” will not be released in theaters or on streamer HBO Max despite the film being in post-production. Rumors circulated that the film was “irredeemable” in test screenings, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav later clarified during the company’s second-quarter 2022 earnings call that axing the movie was part of a plan to “bring Warner back and produce great high-quality films” with a mission to “protect the DC brand.”

“We have some great DC films coming up: ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam!,’ and ‘Flash.’ We’re working on all of those. We’ve seen them, and we think they’re terrific, and that we can make them even better,” Zaslav said.

Grace took to social media after the “Batgirl” news, writing, “I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!”

Filmmakers in addition to Smith have also criticized the decision by Warner Bros. Discovery . Edgar Wright, James Gunn, and Marvel president Kevin Feige all reached out to “Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with El Arbi thanking them for their “your kind words and experience” which helped the duo “through this difficult period.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

Anne Heche Was a Hollywood Radical — and Deserved More Credit for It

On Friday, August 5, actress Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a private residence in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood. The vehicle erupted in flames and destroyed the occupant’s rented home and a lifetime’s worth of possessions. Extricated from the wreck, Heche was taken to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital, where she was initially stated to have suffered severe burns and was intubated but was thought to be in stable condition. The days ahead featured rampant speculation about the events leading up to the crash and what its fallout would be: Was Heche drunk or on narcotics?...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
David Zaslav
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Leslie Grace
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo#Dc Films#The Dc Universe#Dc Comics#The Latina Batgirl#Lsb Bilall Fallah#Cw
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy