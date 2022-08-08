OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A father is suspected of driving his three children, all under the age of 7, away from their home and into another neighborhood before using a gun to kill them and himself early Saturday.

The father is identified by the Oklahoma City Police Department in a press release as being Francoise Littlejohn, 30, who was living in the home with the children and their mother.

The three children were:

Trinity Littlejohn, 3

Aliyah Littlejohn, 4

Kyren Littlejohn, 6

Police were contacted by a relative at 4:14 a.m. Saturday morning who was alarmed by a social media live stream on which Littlejohn was threatening to harm the children who he had taken away from their home in a vehicle.

Officers began to use “numerous resources to locate the kids and bring them home safely,” according to the press release.

A surveillance video obtained by police shows Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and stopping the car at 4:11 a.m., three minutes before the relative’s call to 911. The address where he stopped is the 11300 block of Treemont Lane. The sigificance of where he stopped is not known.

Police believe that is where Littlejohn shot and killed his childrena and then turned the gun on himself.

Later in the morning, a runner in the neighborhood spotted the four dead in the car and called police at about 7:25 a.m.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated August 8, 2022, 2:16 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Father shoots, kills his three young children and self in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .