ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Father shoots, kills his three young children and self in OKC

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpb0P_0h9Ol13T00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A father is suspected of driving his three children, all under the age of 7, away from their home and into another neighborhood before using a gun to kill them and himself early Saturday.

The father is identified by the Oklahoma City Police Department in a press release as being Francoise Littlejohn, 30, who was living in the home with the children and their mother.

The three children were:

  • Trinity Littlejohn, 3
  • Aliyah Littlejohn, 4
  • Kyren Littlejohn, 6

Police were contacted by a relative at 4:14 a.m. Saturday morning who was alarmed by a social media live stream on which Littlejohn was threatening to harm the children who he had taken away from their home in a vehicle.

Officers began to use “numerous resources to locate the kids and bring them home safely,” according to the press release.

A surveillance video obtained by police shows Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and stopping the car at 4:11 a.m., three minutes before the relative’s call to 911. The address where he stopped is the 11300 block of Treemont Lane. The sigificance of where he stopped is not known.

Police believe that is where Littlejohn shot and killed his childrena and then turned the gun on himself.

Later in the morning, a runner in the neighborhood spotted the four dead in the car and called police at about 7:25 a.m.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated August 8, 2022, 2:16 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Father shoots, kills his three young children and self in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oklahoma City Free Press

Voters approved criminal justice reforms that legislators did not fund

So far, state legislators have not funded the criminal justice reforms voters called for in a 2016 state question passed. The post Voters approved criminal justice reforms that legislators did not fund appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
717
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy