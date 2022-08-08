ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Gun found in school supplies donated to Georgia elementary school

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VJyn_0h9OkyZW00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — School officials in Metro Atlanta say that a loaded handgun was found inside a box of donated school supplies.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the gun was discovered on the first day of school at Britt Elementary in Snellville by a staff member.

A letter sent out to parents said that police officers were quickly called to the school to investigate. The school’s principal said no students were there at the time, and there were no injuries.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County heads back to school with increased security

The investigation into how and why the loaded handgun made it into the box of school supplies is still ongoing. The school district has yet to respond to media questions for comment.

Snellville is located approximately 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
LITHONIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Supplies#Northeast Georgia#Atlanta#Abc#Wsb Tv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjbf
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Fight led to Buford woman’s death, Gwinnett police say

A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.
BUFORD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
DORAVILLE, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy