ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qj6C_0h9Okpcz00

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I'm Glad My Mom Died," (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It's something that I mean sincerely, I'm not saying it to be flippant."

McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “ Sam & Cat ” opposite Ariana Grande , hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement,

“I hope that readers feel that by the end of it, 'this makes sense.’”

The 30-year-old writes in her book that her mother Debra "was a narcissist" who “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” her. She pushed McCurdy into an acting career as a child and encouraged her to have an eating disorder, McCurdy says. Her mother insisted on giving her daughter showers through her late teens, claiming she didn't wash her hair correctly, McCurdy says.

It wasn't until seeking therapy after her mother's death from complications of cancer in 2013 that McCurdy began to fully deal with the trauma she was put through. Before therapy, McCurdy, was drinking excessively and had unhealthy romantic relationships. Now after years of work on herself, she's sharing her story with the world. Writing the book, she says, was an emotional rollercoaster.

"I'd be crying while writing it and then I’d be laughing, remembering something. My mom's way of speaking was humorous and very distinct and writing that out was a very dynamic, emotional experience.”

McCurdy, who hosts a podcast called “ Empty Inside, ” spoke with The Associated Press about looking back, therapy and how she may return to work in front of the camera.

Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

——

AP: It's one thing to come to realizations about your childhood through therapy but another to share those discoveries with the world. What made you want to put it out there, first in a one-woman show (also called “I'm Glad My Mom Died”) and now in a book?

McCurdy: I think finding shape is very important. There’s certainly many stages of processing. Processing the events that happened in my childhood took so long in therapy. I needed to do so much of that excavating work on my own.

AP: When you think back now about your childhood and your mom, what do you think?

McCurdy: My grandfather passed away a few years ago, and I got to really experience what I consider a more conventional grieving process of a really close family member... It was heartbreaking and devastating. With my mother's death, I’d go from being so, so deeply angry to then feeling just so sorry for her. And so I could feel compassion and sympathy and then just anger and rage. I’d cry because I missed her and I’d be angry that I was crying that I missed her and feel she doesn’t deserve these tears. I think abusive love is so complicated ... It’s going to be mixed and messy.

AP: Your book is also a reminder of how you never really know what’s going on with someone because people would watch you on these shows and maybe think, ‘Oh, she’s got it all.'

McCurdy: Now my life is very boring. At the time, being on this children’s television show that’s so glossy and so polished and so exactly like perfect ... my actual life felt so the opposite. Living in that dichotomy felt really confusing. But also now in retrospect, I see that there’s a lot of humor in that. As agonizing as it is to be in the ambulance with my mother while she’s convulsing in the middle of a seizure, to look up and see my face (on a billboard) felt like my life was mocking me.

AP: Are you definitely done with acting?

McCurdy: Recently, and only since writing the book, there’s been a part of me that’s like, you know, maybe I’ll write something for myself. I could see something like that happening where I think there’s a version of acting that could potentially be healing for me now, especially if I were the one sort of writing the thing.

AP: Now we should really shout out how great it is when you find the right therapist.

McCurdy: It's so important, right? You’ve got to try a couple because you’re going to get some doozies. You’re going to get some people who just make you feel worse. They’re like very preoccupied with their doodling or whatever they’re doing.

AP: Are you still in therapy?

McCurdy: I am. I just saw my therapist yesterday. It's funny because now if I look at my journal notes from when I first started therapy, it's like, how many times did I binge and purge today? And, like, trying to have a better relationship with alcohol. Now it feels like little tuneups or thinking about turning 30. What an amazing thing to be able to go into a therapy session and just talk about (expletive) turning 30.

AP: How is your relationship with food now?”

McCurdy: I’m so happy you ask because I don’t obsess about food at all. I say this because I want people to know that I do believe it’s possible to not have it haunt you for the rest of your life. I feel great in my recovery. I consider myself recovered. For anybody who might be struggling now, I want them to know it’s possible to recover.

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Jennette McCurdy Is Glad Her Mom Died

ICarly’s Sam Puckett, badass best friend to main character Carly Shay, had some serious mommy issues. Her mom, an abusive, absentee parent portrayed by Jane Lynch, was one of the character’s favorite talking points. Now, over a decade after the Nickelodeon show premiered, Jennette McCurdy, the actress behind the lovable tomboy, has opened up about the trauma she suffered at the hands of her own mother off-screen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’

Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Page Six

Jennette McCurdy reveals what made her forever ‘pissed’ at Ariana Grande

The “Sam & Cat” claws are out. Jennette McCurdy says her dislike for Ariana Grande began soon after they started filming their Nickelodeon show when she realized the pop star allegedly got permission to pursue outside opportunities. “I booked two features during ‘iCarly’ that I had to turn down because the ‘iCarly’ team wouldn’t write me out of episodes to go shoot them,” McCurdy writes in her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” claiming producers would stuff Grande’s character in a box so that she could miss filming. “Are you. Kidding me,” McCurdy recalls thinking. “So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Simon Schuster
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy