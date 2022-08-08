ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Recreational Marijuana Amendment Filed

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

Another push for recreational pot in Florida as a new initiative is launched. Chris Cano with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws says the latest Public Policy Poll shows 59-percent of Floridians support it while 31-percent are against it. Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers - put five-million-dollars toward backing a proposed constitutional amendment allowing recreational marijuana for people 21 or older. The amendment would need nearly 900-thousand signatures to make it onto the 2024 ballot.

